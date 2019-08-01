Jack Stoll

Tight end Jack Stoll, who was one of the Huskers to speak at Thursday's press conference, is sporting a big mullet for this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A couple of takes from Scott Frost's camp-opening press conference:

1. The story of the day was Jack Stoll's mullet.

That's right. A mullet.

That's how uneventful Thursday's media access was with Frost and Husker players. There was a considerable lack of drama and news.

The players had a great summer. The Huskers look more like football players should look. The leaders held the other guys accountable. And expectations are fine, but as Frost said, they haven't done anything yet.

In fact, Frost said he didn't put Nebraska in his initial top 25 ballot for the coaches poll.

All of these things are good things. I will explain why in a column you can read here later today.

2. The only "news" was an update on Maurice Washington and Cameron Jurgens that was really more of the same.

The status of Washington, the sophomore running back who showed great potential last year, is still up in the air, Frost said. His next court appearance in California is Sept. 3.

Until then, Washington will practice with the team. But several things remain unclear: Will he play in the Aug. 31 season opener? When will his case be resolved or pleaded down? When will be available to the team this year? Will he be available at all?

Why is this taking so long? It certainly seems like California officials are trying to drag it out into the season and make an example of Washington.

As for Jurgens, a redshirt freshman who was moved to center and expected to take over the position, he's still fighting an injury and won't begin practice.

Redshirt freshman Will Farniok will take over there until Jurgens is available. The good news is Jurgens is on the roster and is expected to join practice in fall camp.

Stay tuned.

But these uncertainties at key positions put some of the question marks about this team in perspective.

Sports columnist

Tom is The World-Herald's lead sports columnist. Since he started in Omaha in 1991, he's covered just about anything you can imagine. Follow him on Twitter @TomShatelOWH. Phone: 402-444-1025.

