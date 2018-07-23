Tom's Takes: Scott Frost hits all the right notes in first Big Ten media days appearance

The first-year Nebraska coach won his first Big Ten press conference and this was no small deal. Frost was given the lead-off position at media days. The first question asked of Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany was about Frost's impact on Nebraska.
Talk about the Frost Effect.
"He seems to have inspired their fan base but those fans are not hard to inspire," Delany said.
I don't know if Frost inspired the Big Ten media. But he was entertaining. He delivered.
Frost hit on several different topics asked in the big room, from Tom Osborne (Frost's 'hero in this sport") to the College Football Playoff — Frost is a proponent of eight teams, five league champs and three at-large bids). He talked about Nebraska's place in the upper echelon of the sport, strength and conditioning and development and of course, getting better day by day. All the talking points he has hit across the state of Nebraska.
In fact, one reporter from ESPN said Frost "was speaking to his people."
In this case, the people were the Big Ten. They got an early dose of what Frost is all about. He spoke quickly and authoritatively and as usual didn't pull punches.
On being at Big Ten media days: "This is the big time. It's an unbelievable league and it's great to be part of it."
On Nebraska finding a rival: "Rivalries are going to come when we play the way we should."
On the Iowa game: "I'm not worried about one game. I'm worried about getting better every day. We're not going to treat any game different than any other. Certainly Iowa is going to be the last game. Have a lot of respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz. He does it the right way. But we're going to treat it like every other game."
Finally, this money quote:
"I know if we get better day by day we're going to be tough to beat in the near future. We'll see how this year goes, but people better get us now because we're going to get better."
Frost handled himself like a pro. No surprise there. He's become comfortable in his skin in dealing with the media. He talks again at 2 p.m. at individual round tables, along with Stanley Morgan, Mick Stoltenberg and Jerald Foster. I'll have more on Frost and what the media thought later in First Downs and Second Guesses.
