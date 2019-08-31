Adrian Martinez

It was an up-and-down day for Adrian Martinez, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 178 yards and an interception.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Good news, Husker fans. Nebraska, 1-0, is ahead of last season. But not by much.

All the feel-good hype of the preseason fell with a thud Saturday. Nebraska won a sluggish season opener over South Alabama. But the performance provided more questions than answers.

How good is this team?

There were bright spots. Two defensive touchdowns off turnovers, an interception and a fumble recovery. A punt return for a score by JD Spielman. Speed and pursuit on defense that, for the most part, was night and day from last season.

But there were still enough missed tackles and coverage busts to keep USA in the game. A fumble on a punt return by Spielman set up a Jaguar touchdown.

The biggest reason for alarm was the offense.

Nebraska struggled to run the ball. Much of that was a lack of push from the offensive line. Without blocking, running back Dedrick Mills' straight-ahead style didn't get much.

And then there was quarterback Adrian Martinez, who looked terrific early as he got into a rhythm with tight end Jack Stoll. But South Alabama's pass rush kept Martinez on his heels all day. He didn't look right. There were no plays in Scott Frost's playbook that could get the offense going. Plays require blocking.

One mystery was cleared up when sophomore running back Maurice Washington started the second half. Washington, charged with a felony in California for a video he sent over the phone, sat out the first half. He's due back in court for a hearing next week. Is it possible that Washington's punishment from Nebraska was to sit out the first half of the opener and he'll play from here on?

We'll know more, possibly, at the postgame news conference. We'll also know what Frost thought about this one.

As for what this means from this point on, we'll see, starting next week in Boulder — where the Huskers likely won't be favored over Colorado. Maybe expectations were a little high. But this wasn't what anyone had in mind coming off last season.

I'll have more when I come back up to the press box.

Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama

1 of 114