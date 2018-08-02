LINCOLN — Some takes from Thursday's Nebraska football press conference:
1. There's always smiles at the beginning of each fall camp. Attitudes are great. Last year, Bob Diaco was the man. Unless it was Tanner Lee. That's how it works. Thursday was no different at Memorial Stadium. There was a lot of excitement. The players raved about Scott Frost and his staff. Summer conditioning was better than ever. Tanner Farmer talked about going for the national championship. It was fun. The buzz is back. But as I'll point out in tomorrow's column, this group has a lot to prove after the way last season ended.
2. The quarterback race is going to come up after every practice. Or at least every time there is media availability with Frost, Troy Walters or Mario Verduzco. It came up on Thursday. There hasn't been a practice yet. What is Frost supposed to say? I loved this answer: "Have you ever played Monopoly? And you have the race car and the horse and the iron and the battleship. They all start on Go. Everybody is on Go. We might even roll the dice to see who goes first."
3. For the record, I used to always get the shoe or the hat.
4. One of the rites of summer was having Boyd Epley address the media before fall camp. He'd go over which players made the biggest strides in lifting, squats, speed times, etc. Zach Duval hasn't addressed the media yet. I hope we get a chance to meet the new strength guru. Fans eat that stuff up.
5. Frost was headed to a team meeting to remind players not to buy into hype or listen to the media or fans. He said he didn't believe in offseason momentum, that's for newspapers and fan boards. I don't know about fan boards, but I try to take vacation in the offseason. For me, that's momentum.
6. Matt Davison says he will be doing the Husker color analyst work this fall on the radio broadcasts with Greg Sharpe, but won't do any pregame or postgame shows. Davison will come up to the press box with the other NU assistants and leave when they leave.
That's it for now. Time to work on a column.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.