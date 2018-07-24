Can you keep a secret? I mean, seriously, you can't tell Jim Delany or go blabbing to Urban Meyer.
Here's the thing: I like the Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon.
From the fight songs, to the buttons on lapels, to the coaches at the head table next to the Commish, to the student-athlete's speech. Yes, all the way to that guy wearing the old orange and blue Illinois beanie.
I've spent a career poking fun at the Big Ten, including my several years here with Nebraska. While covering the Big Eight and Big 12, with the pursuit of national championships by real, live colorful characters, I often looked at the Big Ten flexing its muscles and grade points and said, "What's the big deal?"
Big Ten, big deal.
Getting an up-close view of the league has reaffirmed my feelings about the Big Ten. It's very simple.
The SEC wants to win national championships. The SEC wants to be No. 1 in college football. The administrators, coaches and media in the SEC go to great lengths to remind you they are No. 1, even if they just have a couple of great teams.
To the SEC, it's competition. But I can tell you, it's a game only they are playing.
The Big Ten already wins. Why? Because the Big Ten isn't chasing national championships. The Big Ten wants to be the Big Ten. And they do that better than anyone.
To be fair, Ohio State and Meyer want to be national champs. Penn State, to a lesser degree. Michigan wants to be Jim Harbaugh. Michigan State wants to beat Jim Harbaugh.
Wisconsin and Iowa want to be Wisconsin and Iowa, and nobody does it better.
This is exactly the kind of environment that could marginalize the football standards of a school like Nebraska, if the school wasn't already busy doing that by making wrong hires.
The Big Ten still believes in the collegial experience, still buys into the concept of the student-athlete, still shows lacrosse and field hockey on the Big Ten Network. The Big Ten is tweed jackets and bow ties and academia and old-school nostalgia, with the occasional Friday night game on TV.
The Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon represents part of that. It's attended by hundreds of fans, a lot of them business folks wearing business suits. They're alumni here in Chicago. It's a chance for them to see their coach up front, hear their fight song, maybe get an autograph or picture with them if they get here early enough.
I don't believe any other leagues do this. The SEC's media days go over four days and plays more like a TV show. The Pac-12 crams theirs into one day.
These things aren't open to the public. They're for coaches to fly into town, drive to the event, talk and then drive back to the airport and home for dinner.
Not here. Big Ten coaches spend at least one night in Chicago and even though Scott Frost talks Monday, he must stay over for the Tuesday lunch. I'm sure they're not thrilled.
But it's great to see the long lines of fans waiting for autographs and to meet their coach, great to see the mascots and colors and atmosphere, even if it is July 24.
Maybe it's me remembering the old Big Eight football lunch at the Muehlebach Hotel in downtown Kansas City in the 1970s. That was a big, big deal. It was an event that said college football was here. And it was always cool to see Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne at the same table, kind of like the way the Big Ten arranged for Meyer, Harbaugh and Michigan State's Mark Dantonio to sit next to each other. Not much conversation there.
The coaches don't give speeches. They are brought up three at a time to sit in chairs on-stage and be interviewed by Dave Revsine of BTN, small-talk chat stuff. The highlight, for me, is the student-athlete speech. Michigan State's Khari Willis did a terrific job Tuesday. It's cool to see the kids put thought into a speech about how they grew up, what's important to them, etc.
What I haven't seen over the years is a large group of Nebraska fans at the lunch. For Husker fans, I would think the Kickoff Luncheon would be a great trip, especially if the Cubs are in town. Maybe when Frost gets the program up and winning in the Big Ten on the way to pursuing national championships.
You can do that in the Big Ten. That is, have your lunch and eat it, too.
