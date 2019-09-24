Dedrick Mills

Dedrick Mills has lost three fumbles in four games, including one at Illinois that set up a touchdown.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Dedrick Mills held the football snugly inside his right arm. And he vowed it’s not going anywhere all week.

The Nebraska junior running back lost a fumble for a third time in four games Saturday, setting up an Illinois touchdown and 21-7 deficit in the second quarter. The pattern of shaky ball security bothered Mills enough that he found a football after practice Monday and decided to remind himself what it feels like to hold on tight.

Mills smiled in front of a group of reporters inside the Memorial Stadium press box an hour later, inviting attempts to take his prize. He said NU equipment manager Jay Terry has already made an effort, but to no avail.

“Anybody can try to get it,” Mills said. “Let everybody know.”

The idea to babysit the ball was his own. He fumbled no more than two times in high school, he said, and it was his coach’s approach then to help him retain possession.

Why the tendency to fumble this year? The junior college transfer isn’t sure. He normally holds the ball with two hands, he said, except when using one arm to catch himself as he falls to the turf. That’s usually been when a defender has hit him or the ball.

“It annoys me a lot,” Mills said. “It would bother any running back. But we just gotta forget about it and move on to the next play.”

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back has 229 rushing yards on 46 carries (5.0 per carry) with a team-high five touchdowns while catching four passes for 33 yards. He said he has adjusted better to the offense the last two weeks, being patient and waiting for blocks instead of just trying to get to a spot.

