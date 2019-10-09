Husker games have been decided by a last-minute score 25 times since 2000. Relive them all

Nebraska receiver Jordan Westerkamp catches a deflected Hail Mary pass as time expires to beat Northwestern 27-24 in 2013.

 TRAVIS HEYING/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD

They've given you lifelong memories, permanent heartache, everlasting glee and eternal suffering. You've screamed for joy, shrieked in misery and dropped your jaw. You've shouted things you shouldn't, had thoughts you aren't proud of, and yeah, you probably deleted a few tweets, too. 

No, we're not talking about Taylor Swift lyrics, we're talking about Husker football games decided in the last minute.

Nebraska's win over Northwestern on Saturday marked the 26th time since 2000 a score in overtime or the final minute of regulation decided the outcome of a Husker game. 

In order to make the list, a game must be decided by a last-minute score. Sorry, 2007 Ball State and 2005 Pittsburgh, but failed game-winning kicks don't make the cut. Incomplete Hail Mary's and multi-lateral prayers don't, either.

Nebraska is 14-12 since 2000 in games decided by a last-minute score.

