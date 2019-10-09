They've given you lifelong memories, permanent heartache, everlasting glee and eternal suffering. You've screamed for joy, shrieked in misery and dropped your jaw. You've shouted things you shouldn't, had thoughts you aren't proud of, and yeah, you probably deleted a few tweets, too.
No, we're not talking about Taylor Swift lyrics, we're talking about Husker football games decided in the last minute.
Nebraska's win over Northwestern on Saturday marked the 26th time since 2000 a score in overtime or the final minute of regulation decided the outcome of a Husker game.
In order to make the list, a game must be decided by a last-minute score. Sorry, 2007 Ball State and 2005 Pittsburgh, but failed game-winning kicks don't make the cut. Incomplete Hail Mary's and multi-lateral prayers don't, either.
Nebraska is 14-12 since 2000 in games decided by a last-minute score.
26 times Nebraska football won — or lost — on a last-minute score since 2000
2000: No. 1 Nebraska 27, No. 23 Notre Dame 24, OT
2000: No. 10 Nebraska 34, Colorado 32
2005: Nebraska 27, No. 23 Iowa State 20, OT
2005: No. 15 Texas Tech 35, Nebraska 31
2006: No. 21 Nebraska 39, Kansas 32, OT
2006: Nebraska 28, No. 24 Texas A&M 27
2008: No. 7 Texas Tech 37, Nebraska 31, OT
2009: No. 13 Virginia Tech 16, No. 19 Nebraska 15
2009: No. 3 Texas 13, No. 22 Nebraska 12
2010: No. 9 Nebraska 31, Iowa State 30 (OT)
2012: No. 21 Nebraska 28, Michigan State 24
2013: Nebraska 27, Northwestern 24
2013: Nebraska 23, Penn State 20, OT
2014: No. 19 Nebraska 31, McNeese State 24
2014: Nebraska 37, Iowa 34, OT
2015: BYU 33, Nebraska 28
2015: Illinois 14, Nebraska 13
2015: Miami 36, Nebraska 33, OT
2015: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
2015: Nebraska 39, No. 6 Michigan State 38
2016: No. 11 Wisconsin 23, No. 7 Nebraska 17, OT
2017: Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
2017: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24, OT
2018: Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT
2019: Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT
2019: Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
