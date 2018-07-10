Tight ends David Engelhaupt, Matt Snyder no longer with Nebraska football program

A handful of departures from the Nebraska football team became official Monday.
Tight ends Matt Snyder and David Engelhaupt are no longer on the Nebraska roster. Neither is offensive lineman Bryan Brokop.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last month during a Husker coaches tour Engelhaupt had left the team and not said why. Engelhaupt was a two-star tight end in the 2016 class from Norfolk Catholic. He didn’t appear in a game.
Brokop changed his Twitter bio a few months ago that he was a “former” Nebraska lineman, but neither he nor the athletic department acknowledged his departure until Monday. Brokop, a three-star guard in the 2016 class, leaves without appearing in a game for Nebraska.
Snyder is the main surprise from Monday. Snyder played sparingly during his time at Nebraska. He was a three-star tight end in the 2015 class. His and Engelhaupt’s departures shed more light on the tight end position. Beckton said last month Jack Stoll was the No. 1 tight end, followed by redshirt freshmen Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal.
Nebraska has 83 players on scholarship, with two spots open.
