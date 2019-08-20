Three college football bluebloods are battling for No. 5 on the all-time FBS wins chart entering the 2019 season.
Nebraska and Notre Dame are tied for fifth with 897 wins apiece, and Oklahoma sits one game back at 896. Michigan leads the pack with 953 victories, with Ohio State (911), Texas (908) and Alabama (905) following.
The Fighting Irish once had a sizable lead on the Huskers, but in 2018 they were forced to vacate 21 wins. The Huskers then entered last season at No. 4, but the Crimson Tide won 14 games to jump NU.
Nebraska is one of four Big Ten schools in the top 10. Penn State is eighth with 887 wins. The rest of the Big ten is: No. 25 Wisconsin (705 wins), No. 27 Michigan State (701), No. 28 Minnesota (695), No. 39 Rutgers (652), No. 40 Iowa (651), No. 42 Maryland (649), No. 51 Purdue (614), No. 56 Illinois (606), No. 79 Northwestern (545) and No. 101 Indiana (483).
You can see all of Nebraska's 897 wins, including its history against all of its Big Ten foes, in our extensive Husker History database.
Where will Nebraska end the 2019 season on the FBS' all-time wins chart?
Nebraska and Notre Dame are tied for fifth with 897 wins apiece, and Oklahoma sits one game back at 896. The Huskers are eight games behind Alabama for fourth and 10 games ahead of No. 8 Penn State. Where do you think NU will finish the upcoming season on the all-time wins chart?
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.