Travis Fisher

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher was one of three NU assistants who received a $25,000 raise. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Three Nebraska football assistants received $25,000 raises to their salaries in the offseason.

Offensive line coach Greg Austin now makes $500,000, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher now makes $325,000 and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud now makes $225,000.

Six of head coach Scott Frost’s original assistants — defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, offensive coordinator Troy Walters, running backs coach Ryan Held, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt — remained at their original salaries. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has a $375,000 salary in his first season at Nebraska.

All 10 assistant coach contracts run through Dec. 31, 2020. Together, they combined to make $4.475 million this season.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval’s salary increased from $375,000 to $400,000. Duval now officially oversees strength and conditioning for all Husker sports.

NU coach Scott Frost remains on his original contract, which is now down to six years.

Husker football salaries:

Chinander: $800,000

Walters: $700,000

Austin: $500,000

Dewitt: $475,000

Duval: $400,000

Beckton: $400,000

Verduzco: $375,000

Tuioti: $375,000

Fisher: $325,000

Held: $300,000

Ruud: $225,000

Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama

1 of 114