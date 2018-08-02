LINCOLN — Sophomore defensive tackle Damion Daniels sat up on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium and asked junior DaiShon Neal.
“What do you think was the hardest conditioning we did?”
Neal just scrolled on his phone without answering.
“I think it was Four Quarters, probably,” Daniels said, staring down on the field. “Definitely Four Quarters.”
Every day, around 2 p.m., Daniels and the rest of the defensive linemen lined up on the goal line.
“Coach (Zach Duval) stands at the 40,” Daniels said, pointing.
Duval blows the whistle, the team takes off to the 20.
Twenty-second rest. Duval heads to the 25. Blows the whistle again.
“We sprint from the 20 to the 25,” Daniels said.
They do that, rotating from 20-yard sprints, to five, to 10, to 15, to 20 to 25, then back down to five. They do that down 100 yards, and back 100 yards.
“That’s one quarter,” Daniels said.
Nebraska spent a great deal of time this summer working on speed, and being efficient with that speed. That meant a lot of conditioning, which was a nice juxtaposition for all the pounds players packed on in the weight room.
“It’s really not timed. It’s basically, (Duval) wants you to give 100 percent effort, every play,” Daniels said of Four Quarters. “So that’s what we be doing. Giving 100 percent every rep. Because, it’s basically that's how long you gotta go during a game. Some of the short, nice bursts.”
