These transfers could be difference makers for the Huskers in 2018

In addition to a new staff, new offense and new attitude, the Huskers will add more than 50 new players to its 2018 roster, several of which are transfers.

Scott Frost hasn't been afraid to scoop running backs from junior colleges and ask defensive lineman who previously retired to come try the Huskers on for size.

Here's a quick rundown of the newest Huskers who could make a big impact this fall:

Greg Bell: The current leader in the clubhouse to win the starting running back job, Bell joins Nebraska after two seasons at Arizona Western. Bell ran for 2,404 yards in two seasons at Arizona Western and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Bell committed out of high school to San Diego State but didn't qualify academically. He picked Nebraska in December 2017 over Tennessee.

Breon Dixon: A transfer from Mississippi, Dixon was granted a waiver by the NCAA and is eligible to compete immediately. The sophomore was once a four-star recruit who signed with Ole Miss in 2017. He had five tackles as a true freshman. Dixon, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound outside linebacker, chose Nebraska over Wisconsin. He’ll play in the same spot as former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Will Honas: Honas was hand-picked by inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Honas fits the build of a Big Ten linebacker and joins the Huskers after two seasons at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. In 2017, Honas had 96 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. He joined Nebraska in December.

Will Jackson: Jackson brings depth to a thin cornerback spot. Nebraska is his fourth school since 2015. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound corner was dismissed from Kentucky after an undisclosed violation of team rules in February 2016. He had then stints at Iowa Western and Mesa Community College. He picked off four passes at Mesa in 2017. He’ll have two years of eligibility with the Huskers.

Tre Neal: A key piece to Central Florida’s 13-0 season in 2017, Neal is one of two former UCF players to join Scott Frost’s roster. Neal, a safety, will graduate from UCF and transfer to Nebraska for the fall. He had three interceptions and 68 tackles as a senior. He picked off a pass in the end zone to seal UCF’s overtime win over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship. Frost said at Big Ten media days Neal brings leadership at a position group that needs it.

Vaha Vainuku: His career was derailed after he tore two ligaments in his right foot during his first padded practice at Utah in 2012. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman appeared in two games for the Utes in 2016 but retired from football in 2017. That was until Nebraska gave Vainuku a second chance this summer. The transfer will now suit up for Nebraska at defensive tackle and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Noah Vedral: He's a Nebraska native who followed Frost to Central Florida to play quarterback. He played sparingly as a freshman backup in 2017. After Frost’s departure from Orlando, Vedral left UCF to become a walk-on at Nebraska but later received a waiver to be put on scholarship — though he's still not eligible to compete in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback will likely redshirt.

Deontai Williams: A late addition to the 2018 class, Williams adds another piece to the puzzle in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Williams comes to Nebraska after one season at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. The sophomore enrolled in January. At Jones County, Williams had 26 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Mike Williams: He joined the Huskers in January after one dynamic season at East Mississippi Community College. Williams caught 30 passes for 669 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, averaging 23.2 yards per catch. Williams spent his freshman year on the bench at Georgia Southern, catching just three passes for 27 yards. Now the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver will be a key weapon for Nebraska in 2018.

Jaron Woodyard: Woodyard was originally scheduled to join Nebraska in the spring, but grades kept him at home in Maryland. After a semester working out at his hometown high school and finishing online classes, he now gives Nebraska yet another speedy receiver. Woodyard spent two seasons at Arizona Western College, catching 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He averaged 23.7 yards per catch in 2016 as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Woodyard will have two years to find a role within Scott Frost’s offense.

