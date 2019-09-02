'There's a target on their head.' The Huskers are all in on the Colorado-Nebraska rivalry

“There really isn’t too much to remember about it for me,” Adrian Martinez said of last year's Nebraska-Colorado game. “It is football, I think injuries are a part of the game and it is what it is. I moved on after that, and I have moved on since and just really ready to go.”

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The rivalry between Nebraska and Colorado is real for Husker players — especially after a 33-28 loss last season and a controversial play that caused NU quarterback Adrian Martinez to suffer an injury.

“There's a target on their head,” defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said.

Taylor-Britt was referring to Martinez’s knee injury caused by Buffalo linebacker Jacob Callier, who remains on CU’s roster but continues to recover from shoulder surgery he underwent in 2018. Callier twisted Martinez’s knee in a pile late during NU’s 33-28 loss to the Buffaloes. Martinez then missed the Huskers’ 24-19 loss to Troy.

Said senior linebacker Mohamed Barry: “I love Adrian. That is my quarterback. I’m not really going to comment on that because, honestly, that doesn’t matter for this year. With that being said, we are just ready for them.”

Taylor-Britt said NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher told his players their “piss needs to be on fire.”

“You know how a rivalry goes — it’s going to go on forever,” Taylor-Britt said.

Four Nebraska coaches — Barrett Ruud, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Scott Frost — played in the NU-CU rivalry as players. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters worked at Colorado, as well.

“This year is different, this team is different, their coaching staff is different, their team is different,” Frost said. “But anytime Nebraska plays Colorado, there’s a little extra juice on both sides.”

