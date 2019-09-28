LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting embarrassed on national television at home, down 38-0 to No. 5 Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are averaging 8.4 yards per play with 378 total yards after 30 minutes. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and added 80 yards and another score on the ground. JK Dobbins ran for 114 yards and 6.7 yards per carry.
Adrian Martinez, meanwhile, has two completions and three interceptions. Nebraska’s offense can’t do anything right. They finished the half with three straight three-and-outs. The Huskers have 76 total yards.
Ohio State is doing everything well. Nebraska can’t find any success.
The NU offense failed to find a rhythm on the first drive. On third-and-7, Martinez was flushed out of the pocket by defensive end Chase Young. Martinez forced a pass on the run intended for Wan’Dale Robinson, but was picked by Jeff Okudah.
Ohio State took over at midfield and made quick work with a five-play, 52-yard drive ending in a 15-yard run from Justin Fields. On that drive, Cam Taylor-Britt was called for a close pass interference play in the end zone to put it at first-and-goal. Fields ran in on the next play for 7-0.
After a three-and-out for Nebraska, Ohio State plowed right through NU for another score, this one a 2-yard pass from Fields to KJ Hill.
Ohio State gained 95 yards on its first two drives. Nebraska had 18.
Which could be why Scott Frost opened up a brand new playbook and started out drive three in the flexbone, then ran the ball in the I-formation with Robinson and Dedrick Mills. Nebraska got down to the 26 after a 12-yard run from Mills, which forced an Ohio State timeout.
A bad pass on the next play from Martinez led to the second pick of the night. Okudah caught this one on his back at the 4-yard line, and OSU took back over.
Fields took the Buckeyes 81 yards to Nebraska’s 6-yard-line. The defense finally held there, and forced a field goal for 17-0 with 9:32 left.
Martinez overthrew Mike Williams by five yards and a diving Jordan Fuller picked off Martinez, his third interception of the night.
Fields sprinted for 41 yards on the next play and OSU was cooking in the red zone again. Two plays later, Master Teague wiggled through the line of scrimmage and scored from 8 yards for 24-0.
After another three-and-out for Nebraska, it took just three plays for the Buckeyes to score again. Teague ran for 28. Fields ran for 28. Teague finished it off from 1 yard for 31-0.
After the second consecutive three-and-out, fans released balloons during the third punt of the night gave Ohio State another shot to score again before the half.
Ohio State obliged after seven plays. Fields fit in a pass over Dicaprio Bootle to Austin Mack from 18 yards on first down for 38-0.
Martinez was sacked on third down and gave Fields one final shot with less than a minute left.
The only thing that finally stopped OSU's scoring was the clock.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 66
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker basketball player Isaiah Roby who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks look on before the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins battles Khalil Davis during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team takes the field for the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Carlos Davis, right, pushes Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Baron Browning, left, and Jashon Cornell in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska defense tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields breaks a tackle attempt by Nebraska's Collin Miller during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks on during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jordan Fuller intercepts a pass thrown by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez on Saturday Sept 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs the Husker sideline as Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke pursues him in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska faced Ohio State on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Khalil Davis shares some words with a referee during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan watches the game in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor sacks Ohio State's Justin Fields on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Chase Young swims past Nebraska's Matt Farniok in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Ohio State in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts after a failed third down conversion during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields attempts to avoid a tackle from Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Luke Farrell, left, gets hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Chase Young in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Master Teague III runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jonah Jackson, center, blocks Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Garrett Wilson in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill scores a touchdown past Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is greeted by Justin Fields after scoring a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs through a hole against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a pass near Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs past Nebraska's Will Honas during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended by Ohio State's Jeff Okudah during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a Adrian Martinez pass during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is greeted after intercepting a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain clouds hang over Memorial Stadium's east side before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carrigan Hurst, a UNL freshman, throws her baton in the air while pumping up the crowd for the arrival of the Husker football team.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan walks along 10th Street as it begins to rain Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate under I-180 before Nebraska takes on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans, from left, Nathan North, Ashton Uglow and Jordan Uglow react to the toppling Jenga tower Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew VanHoosen, of ChefauChef based out of Lincoln, grills hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for the Blur Parties tailgate before Nebraska takes on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team buses arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez greets fans as the Huskers arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team walks through a crowd of fans after arriving for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans as the Husker football team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost smiles with coaches during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Chris Redfield of Omaha, sports his homemade Lego Scott Frost costume during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Patty Laughlin of Omaha takes cover from the rain while carrying a chair prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans cheer on Nebraska during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The College Gameday bus is parked outside Memorial Stadium prior to the Nebraska and Ohio State game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nick Bradley, of Chicago, and Merethe Olsen, of Norway, use ponchos to take cover in the rain prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Fans enter the Nissan Heisman House prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Post a comment as