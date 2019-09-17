The Husker defense is embracing its heavy workload

The Husker defense is seeing 79 snaps per game and overall has played 238, which is 126th of 130 FBS programs.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Give the Nebraska defense more snaps. Give it all the snaps.

Such is the attitude of the Blackshirt captains, inside linebacker Mo Barry and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels. That's just life when paired with an offense that calls plays like it's on a deadline.

"A lot of defenses can hide behind their offenses and let their offenses stay on the field and they only play only about 40 plays," Barry said. "We're playing about 80-90 and we're stopping teams. That just shows how good of a defense we are."

The numbers indeed confirm the Huskers to be on the field a lot. The defense is seeing 79 snaps per game and overall has played 238, which is 126th of 130 FBS programs. Iowa's defense, by comparison, has played 155. Nebraska is 122nd in average time of possession (25 minutes, 44.33 seconds).

Daniels complimented the offseason work done by strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval to get the Huskers ready for the task. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has them running more than receivers, he said. Depth at the position — NU is rotating six linemen regularly — helps too.

"That's what the offense does," Daniels said. "Either they're going to get a three and out or they're going to get out fast with a touchdown. That's just the art and beauty of our offense, they're a fast-tempo team. Teams won't be able to hang on going into conference; we're going to kick it up a notch and our offense is going to be moving fast."

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

