The Husker defense is embracing its heavy workload

Give the Nebraska defense more snaps. Give it all the snaps.
Such is the attitude of the Blackshirt captains, inside linebacker Mo Barry and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels. That's just life when paired with an offense that calls plays like it's on a deadline.
"A lot of defenses can hide behind their offenses and let their offenses stay on the field and they only play only about 40 plays," Barry said. "We're playing about 80-90 and we're stopping teams. That just shows how good of a defense we are."
The numbers indeed confirm the Huskers to be on the field a lot. The defense is seeing 79 snaps per game and overall has played 238, which is 126th of 130 FBS programs. Iowa's defense, by comparison, has played 155. Nebraska is 122nd in average time of possession (25 minutes, 44.33 seconds).
Daniels complimented the offseason work done by strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval to get the Huskers ready for the task. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has them running more than receivers, he said. Depth at the position — NU is rotating six linemen regularly — helps too.
"That's what the offense does," Daniels said. "Either they're going to get a three and out or they're going to get out fast with a touchdown. That's just the art and beauty of our offense, they're a fast-tempo team. Teams won't be able to hang on going into conference; we're going to kick it up a notch and our offense is going to be moving fast."
1 of 47
Group of Nebraska targets leaving the field prior to kick off between Northern Illinois and Nebraska.
Recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry who looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 San Mateo (Calif.) Junipero Serra defensive end Nusi Malani looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Lawndale (Calif.) defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Broken Arrow (Okla.) cornerback Myles Slusher looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Broken Arrow (Okla.) cornerback Myles Slusher looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2020 Chamberlain (S.D.) defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, a Nebraska scholarship commit looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Miami (Fla.) Central defensive back Henry Gray looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2021 Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Papillion-La Vista South defensive end Trajen Linear.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 West Point GACC offensive lineman Casey Doernemann.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Colby (Kan.) offensive lineman Aaron Kurth.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Cozad running back Mathew Schuster.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2023 Chamberlain (S.D) linebacker Noah Hutmacher.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Lincoln Northeast running back Nick Halleen.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Sutton running back Jackson Perrien.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Mount Pleasant (Iowa) offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Ethan (S.D.) athlete Brady Hawkins.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Western CC freshman offensive lineman Kobe Rios.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Manchester (Iowa) West Delaware offensive tackle Carson Pelton.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Butler Community College tight end DeShawn Hanika.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 North Platte linebacker Elliott Purdy.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
