First impressions can make or break you in relationships, interviews and, most importantly, college football.
The Huskers were unbeatable for nearly three decades in season-opening games, going 29 straight years with a 1-0 start before a BYU Hail Mary sent Mike Riley and Co. off to a rocky beginning in 2015.
The Huskers were no stranger to early wins before that streak, though. Here are 20 stats about Nebraska's performance in season-opening games:
1. Nebraska is 96-28-5 all time in season-opening games. That counts Colorado as the first game in 2018.
2. Nebraska outscores its opponents, on average, 30.8-10.5 to begin the year.
3. The three biggest wins in terms of margin of victory were Kearney State in 1911 (117), Nebraska Wesleyan in 1917 (100) and Hastings in 1898 (76).
4. Of the 129 games, 53 ended in shutouts. The Huskers are 40-12-1 in those games. The tie was in 1929 against Southern Methodist.
5. Nebraska's first season opener came against Omaha YMCA in 1890, a 10-0 win for Nebraska.
6. Nebraska's three most common opponents to open the season are Iowa State (9 games, 7-2 record for Nebraska), South Dakota (8, 7-0-1) and Minnesota (7, 1-6).
7. Nebraska has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 44 of its season-opening games, including every season from 1970 to 2002. The 2019 opener will be the 45th.
8. Nebraska has played 26 season openers on the road, 100 at home and three on neutral fields.
9. The three neutral-field games came in 1983 against Penn State, 1988 against Texas A&M and 1994 vs. West Virginia. The Huskers won all three.
10. NU's worst losing streak was from 1942-1947, when it lost six straight season openers.
11. Thirty-one of the games have been decided by single digits. Nebraska is 15-11-5 in those games.
12. The Huskers won 29 straight season-opening games from 1986-2014 by an average of 31.5 points.
13. Nebraska has opened the season against a current Big Ten team 23 times. That includes Minnesota (7 times), Iowa (6), Illinois (4), Indiana (3), Penn State (2) and Michigan State (1). That will grow in the coming years as the Huskers will open vs. Purdue in 2020, Minnesota in 2023 and Illinois in 2025.
14. Nebraska has opened its season on the road outside of the Midwest seven times, including at Texas (1960), Washington (1967), UCLA (1972), LSU (1976) and Alabama (1978), along with three neutral-site games in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
15. Nebraska's last away game to open the season came in 1999, a 42-7 win over Iowa. The South Alabama game will be NU's 20th consecutive season-opening game in Memorial Stadium.
16. Nebraska is 10-14-2 on the road in season-opening games, outscored an average of 15.2-11.7. All but three of those losses came before the Bob Devaney era.
17. South Alabama will be the second current Sun Belt team to face Nebraska in a season opener. Arkansas State was the first, losing to NU in 2017.
18. Nebraska has played eight in-state teams to begin the season, including Bellevue, Doane, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Omaha YMCA and Peru State.
19. The earliest season opener was Aug. 24, 2002, a 48-10 win over Arizona State.
20. The 2019 season opener will be the 369th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.
You can see how every Nebraska season-opening game since the start of the Devaney era has gone below, and be sure to check out our massive Husker History database, which features every Husker football game since the dawn of the program.
