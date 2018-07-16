Stanley Morgan, Mick Stoltenberg and Jerald Foster to represent Huskers at Big Ten media days
Buy Now

Stanley Morgan, who had a Nebraska single-season record 986 receiving yards in 2017, will represent the Huskers at Big Ten media days alongside Mick Stoltenberg and Jerald Foster.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

A record-breaking receiver and two in-state linemen will represent Nebraska football at Big Ten media days on June 23. 

Seniors Stanley Morgan, Jerald Foster and Mick Stoltenberg are among the 42 players who will attend the two-day event. Morgan’s 986 receiving yards last season broke NU’s single-season record, and he chose to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Foster (Lincoln Southeast) and Stoltenberg (Gretna) have been multiyear starters on the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. Foster was a captain last season.

The 42 player attendees by school: 

Illinois: Nick Allegretti, Sr., OL; Mike Dudek, Jr., WR; Jamal Milan, Jr., DL

Indiana: Jonathan Crawford, Sr., S; Wes Martin, Sr., OL; Luke Timian, Sr., WR

Iowa: Parker Hesse, Sr., DE; Matt Nelson, Sr., DE; Nate Stanley, Jr., QB

Maryland: Derwin Gray, Sr., OL; Taivon Jacobs, Sr., WR; Darnell Savage, Sr., DB

Michigan: Karan Higdon, Sr., RB; Tyree Kinnel, Sr., DB; Chase Winovich, Sr., DL

Michigan State: Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB; LJ Scott, Sr., RB; Khari Willis, Sr., S

Minnesota: Thomas Barber, Jr., LB; Carter Coughlin, Jr., LB; Rodney Smith, Sr., RB

Nebraska: Jerald Foster, Sr., OG; Stanley Morgan, Sr., WR; Mick Stoltenberg, Sr., NT

Northwestern: Nate Hall, Sr., LB; Montre Hartage, Sr., CB; Clayton Thorson, Sr., QB

Ohio State: Parris Campbell, Sr., WR; Dre’Mont Jones, Jr., DT; Isaiah Prince, Sr., OT

Penn State: Trace McSorley, Sr., QB; Amani Oruwariye, Sr., CB; Nick Scott, Sr., S

Purdue: Markus Bailey, Jr., LB; David Blough, Sr., QB; Elijah Sindelar, Jr., QB

Rutgers: Blessuan Austin, Sr., DB; Tariq Cole, Sr., OL; Deonte Roberts, Sr., LB

Wisconsin: Michael Deiter, Sr., OL; D’Cota Dixon, Sr., S; T.J. Edwards, Sr., ILB

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 26

Tags

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription