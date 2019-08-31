Stanley Morgan, Devine Ozigbo among former Huskers cut as NFL teams trim rosters

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah, left, scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NFL teams finalized 53-man rosters Saturday and 20 former Huskers made the cut.

Starting Sunday, NFL teams will be able to finalize practice squads. See which former Nebraska standouts are set to start the year on an NFL roster.

* * *

Prince Amukamara, CB, Bears

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals

Spencer Long, OL, Bills

Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers

Chris Jones, CB, Cardinals

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys

Zach Sterup, OL, Dolphins

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles

Nick Gates, OL, Giants

Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets

Brent Qvale, OL, Jets

Alex Lewis, OL, Jets

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots

Sam Koch, P, Ravens

Joshua Kalu, CB, Titans

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings

Cut

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals

Dedrick Young, LB, Browns

Freedom Akinmoladun, DE, Giants

De'Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Raiders

Jerald Foster, OG, Redskins CUT

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Saints CUT

Brandon Reilly, WR, Steelers CUT

IR

Will Compton, LB, Saints IR

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB, Ravens

Suspended

Richie Incognito, OG, Raiders

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys

