Slimmed-down playbook has Huskers 'really, really sharp' in preparation for Colorado

Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said the old less-is-more adage might be just what the offense needs for a big bounceback day.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coaches want fewer mistakes and more rhythm in their attack than they saw against South Alabama.

To that end, expect a slimmed-down playbook when the Huskers have the football in Colorado.

When coaches gathered Sunday to review the performance of every Nebraska unit, they saw effort. But the precision often wasn't there — usually from just one or two players — in an offense that didn't sustain drives and carried over an uneven week of practice into the season opener.

"We probably had too much in for South Alabama," NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday. "You have a whole offseason, you start preparing for them a little earlier than normal. So we probably had a little too much and the guys couldn't really hone in on what we want to do. We just didn't have the detail needed to be a great offense."

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Nebraska will head to the mountains without a few plays it normally carries into a game. One reason is because there is just one game of Colorado film to study and scheme against under first-year coach Mel Tucker. Another is to bump up the level of execution on what the Huskers will run after they scored just two offensive touchdowns last week.

"Day 1 on Monday, the first thing we did was we wanted to be detailed on everything we did," Beckton said. "Thus far this week it's been really, really sharp."

The staff usually won't have as many plays in the game plan as it did for South Alabama, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said. It makes "common sense" to scale it back this week.

Head coach Scott Frost said Saturday that NU went in with fewer plays than it did for many games in the second half of last season. But he also said he wanted to go back and see if coaches had "too much" installed. He confirmed that doubt Monday, saying the staff put "a little too much 'new' in and that might have made them think instead of playing fast like we (saw) during fall camp."

Walters said the old less-is-more adage might be just what the offense needs for a big bounceback day.

"As a staff, we've got to take a little bit off of those guys, rep the things that they know how to do," Walters said. "And I think if we do that, then we'll be more successful Saturday."

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

