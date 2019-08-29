LINCOLN — If Scott Frost has his way, Friday will go quickly for Nebraska.
And not just because the Huskers are anxious to begin their season Saturday morning against South Alabama. The second-year NU coach said the team will again eschew a typical walk-through the day before a game and instead embrace "Fast Friday." Offense, defense and special teams will run a few plays at full speed in the morning before everyone reassembles at the hotel later in the evening.
"Trying to get our guys cranked up and ready to be at their best Saturday morning," Frost said during his monthly call-in show on the Husker Sports Network.
Other notables from his hour-long appearance:
» The idea for how Nebraska handed out Blackshirts this week came from chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, Frost said. Former Blackshirts in the area spoke and gave the black practice jerseys to current players after practice Monday.
» The Huskers are "considerably better" at every position on offense and defense now over last year with the exception of wide receiver and outside linebacker, Frost said. He pointed to the respective losses of Stanley Morgan and Luke Gifford as the reasons why.
» JD Spielman and true freshman Wan'Dale Robinson will both be back returning kicks, Frost said. But there will likely be multiple players back deep for each opportunity.
» What stood out to Frost about the team vote for captains was the number of players who received votes. "I think that speaks to the depth at which we're doing things the right way and the number of guys holding other people accountable," Frost said.
» True freshmen defensive backs Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates and Javin Wright didn't make the initial two-deep, but Frost said all will be "really good players" for Nebraska eventually after they learn the system. Farmer suffered "a little bit of an injury" in camp and missed some time, Frost said.
"To be honest with you, there's just guys ahead of them right now that know the system better and made a few more plays and were a little more reliable," Frost said.
» The Nebraska coaching staff, which arrived in Lincoln in December 2017 from UCF, is "almost there" in terms of totally catching up in recruiting. Frost said NU has a good start with the 2021 class in identifying targets and building relationships.
» Frost said if everyone in the world was as passionate about what they do as true freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, everyone would be successful.
"I think he's going to help us in a lot of ways," Frost said. "He just plays too hard not to be an asset for us. He's still young, but he's played older than he is right now."
» Asked by a caller how he goes about handling legal situations with players, Frost said it's a case-by-case approach that often involves university officials outside the football team.
"I do respect leaders that make the right decision even if it's popular or even if it's not popular," Frost said. "That's why I think as a football program and athletic department we try to look at everything uniquely."
