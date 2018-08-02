Frost

Scott Frost will have a vote in this year's coaches poll.

Nebraska wasn’t among the coaches preseason Top 25 Thursday.

The Huskers haven’t landed in the preseason poll since 2014. NU didn’t receive votes from any of the 65 coaches, including Scott Frost, who is a voter this year.

Several NU opponents were in the poll, though. Four in the top 14 — No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 14 Michigan. Three more Nebraska opponents — Northwestern, Iowa and Troy — also received votes from coaches.

Frost’s former team, Central Florida, opens at No. 23 in the poll.

Defending national champion Alabama is a runaway preseason favorite at No. 1. Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn round out the top 10.

