The San Francisco 49ers will sign former Husker Niles Paul, according to the
NFL Network.
Paul has spent seven seasons in the NFL. He played in six games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars before suffering a season-ending injury. He was waived by the Jaguars in December after signing a two-year contract prior to the season.
Paul spent his first six NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2011. Signing with the 49ers will reunite Paul with Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach who was Washington's offensive coordinator when Paul entered the league.
Paul, a graduate of Omaha North, has 954 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in his NFL career.
At Nebraska, Paul was an All-Big 12 selection as a wide receiver and punt returner in 2010. He had 103 catches for 1,532 yards and five touchdowns as a Husker. He also had three return touchdowns during his college career.
