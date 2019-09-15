My AP Top 25 ballot for Week 4: 

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Oregon

9. Utah   

10. Notre Dame

11. Florida

12. Iowa

13. Michigan

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Arizona State

19. Central Florida

20. Michigan State

21. Virginia

22. Boise State

23. Washington State

24. Kansas State  

25. TCU

New to the poll:

Washington State: I’m a little late to the party with the Cougs, but they get in my top 25 after a win at Houston.

Kansas State: Terrific win at Mississippi State – which seems a little limited offensively, but still talented – puts KSU in a position to be another team in the Big 12 that challenges Texas for the No. 2 spot. TCU is in that mix, too.

TCU: Routed Purdue at Purdue. Good win there. The Boilermakers are a bowl-level program and it’s not easy to win that game by that margin.

Out of the poll:

Maryland: Lost to Temple. Win over Syracuse has been revealed to be awful.

North Carolina: Lost to Wake Forest.

USC: Lost in overtime at BYU. Win over Stanford, given what Central Florida did for three quarters, is no great shakes, either.

