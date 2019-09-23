My AP Top 25 ballot for this week: 

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 LSU

4 Georgia

5 Ohio State

6 Wisconsin

7 Auburn

8 Oklahoma  

9 Oregon

10 Florida

11 Notre Dame

12 Iowa

13 Texas

14 Penn State

15 Michigan State

16 Cal

17 Washington

18 USC

19 Utah

20 Virginia  

21 Kansas State  

22 Boise State

23 Michigan

24  Texas A&M

25 Missouri

New to the poll:

Cal: Just missed last week and got a big bump after winning at Mississippi coupled with Washington’s rout of BYU in Provo. (You’ll recall BYU beat USC last week). Cal clipped Washington by a point after a long rain delay. Washington is probably the better team down the road, but for now Cal is ahead.

Washington: See Cal.

USC: Beat Utah with a third-string quarterback, and it was no fluke.  

Missouri: The Tigers have rebounded nicely from an anomalous loss at Wyoming. This is a 10-win team.

Out of the poll:

Arizona State: Lost by three at home to Colorado. If you’re asking yourself how the Sun Devils beat MSU by 3 in East Lansing — and MSU is ranked No. 15 — well, it’s a fair question. It comes down to the Spartans having controlled that loss to Arizona State, whereas CU took a quick 14-0 lead. Bottom line: After four weeks, I’m confident MSU is a 9-10 win team, and ASU is around 7-8.

UCF: Lost 35-34 at Pitt. Close loss, yes. But this is the textbook criticism against Group of Five conference teams: When they have to play two big heavies in a row, they struggle.

Washington State: Lost 67-63 to winless UCLA, giving up a 32-point lead. See ya.

TCU: Lost 41-38 to SMU.

Notes:

» Wisconsin took a huge jump after its rout of Michigan.

» Notre Dame didn’t fall much in a solid 23-17 loss at Georgia.

» Alabama is the new No. 1 after Texas A&M’s loss at home to Auburn — a game Auburn controlled from the start — diminished Clemson’s best win.

