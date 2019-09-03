Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers rolled to a 49-0 win over South Florida on Friday. 

Here's my latest AP Top 25 ballot. Lots of changes, as is usual in week one. 

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame  

9. Utah

10. Auburn

11. Oregon

12. Texas

13. Florida

14. Texas A&M

15. Washington

16. Iowa  

17. Wisconsin

18. Penn State

19. Michigan State

20. Miami

21. Boise State

22. Arizona State

23. Stanford

24. Nebraska

25. Virginia

New to the poll

No. 17 Wisconsin: The Badgers smashed South Florida 49-0 on the road, and even if USF looked ... curiously detached ... from the results in the second half, performance is rewarded in my poll.

No. 21 Boise State: Beat Florida State 36-31 with a massive comeback in a game that was moved up in time and moved to FSU’s stadium. Impressive, given the circumstances.

No. 23 Stanford: Beat Northwestern 17-7 and controlled the game start to finish.

No. 25 Virginia: Won 30-14 at Pittsburgh behind a solid performance from its defense.

Out of the poll

Missouri: Lost at Wyoming. See ya.

Iowa State: Beat Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime. FCS teams play with far fewer scholarships than FBS teams, which should win with superior depth.

Minnesota: Narrowly beat South Dakota State 28-21 and was lucky to do so. Games against Fresno State and Georgia Southern could get the Gophers back in the poll.

Mississippi State: Beat Louisiana 38-28 but had to strain to do so, especially on defense.

Notes

» Nebraska stays in, in part because it scored in all three phases and forced five takeaways, which are part of the method I use to rate teams. NU’s 14-point win wasn’t perfect but yardage totals are skewed because of the defensive touchdowns.

» LSU makes a big move in my poll after smashing Georgia Southern. Auburn does, too, for a comeback win over Oregon. Auburn didn’t look like the better team. Auburn looks like a three or four-loss team, to be frank. But, for now, it is in the top ten.

» Penn State jumps from 25 to 18, but I don’t love doing it, because Idaho, the team Penn State played, had zero chance of winning in Happy Valley. Idaho’s program is a shadow of what it was just seven years ago. It has dropped down to FCS after it was kicked out of the Sun Belt.

