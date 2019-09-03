Iowa State: Beat Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime. FCS teams play with far fewer scholarships than FBS teams, which should win with superior depth.
Minnesota: Narrowly beat South Dakota State 28-21 and was lucky to do so. Games against Fresno State and Georgia Southern could get the Gophers back in the poll.
Mississippi State: Beat Louisiana 38-28 but had to strain to do so, especially on defense.
Notes
» Nebraska stays in, in part because it scored in all three phases and forced five takeaways, which are part of the method I use to rate teams. NU’s 14-point win wasn’t perfect but yardage totals are skewed because of the defensive touchdowns.
» LSU makes a big move in my poll after smashing Georgia Southern. Auburn does, too, for a comeback win over Oregon. Auburn didn’t look like the better team. Auburn looks like a three or four-loss team, to be frank. But, for now, it is in the top ten.
» Penn State jumps from 25 to 18, but I don’t love doing it, because Idaho, the team Penn State played, had zero chance of winning in Happy Valley. Idaho’s program is a shadow of what it was just seven years ago. It has dropped down to FCS after it was kicked out of the Sun Belt.
Fun fact: Nebraska played 936 games from when the AP Top 25 debuted to the start of the 2018 season. In that span, the Huskers have been No. 1 in 5.8 percent of those games, in the top five in 26.2 percent and ranked in 61 percent.
