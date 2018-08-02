Ryan Held says Husker running backs rounding into form

Everyone needs to be in better shape.
If there’s one command running backs coach Ryan Held issued to his players going into the summer, that was it. When Nebraska’s up-tempo offense moves into warp drive this fall, it better not have to stop to make a substitution after six or eight plays.
“At the end of the day, I need a guy that’s consistent,” Held said, “and that I can put out there on first down, third down — it doesn’t matter — and be able to execute the offense.”
On the “Sports Nightly” radio show Thursday evening, Held went through his roster, which is a mix of returning rushers and touted newcomers. The prerecorded interview was done before Wednesday’s news that freshman Maurice Washington would be academically eligible and before coach Scott Frost gave a positive update on the health of junior Tre Bryant at Thursday’s press conference.
Regarding seniors Devine Ozigbo and Mikale Wilbon, Held said both are in position to contribute after shouldering the bulk of the carries last year.
“I told them that being seniors, they need to be the leaders of the group,” Held said. “They’ve earned the stripes through the years of being in this program. What I see is they can run the football.
“They’re physical, they’re strong. Weight room-wise, I have no qualms about anything about them. They can all catch the ball. The thing that I wanted them to do is trim up a little bit because it’s a different offense. We go a little bit faster than maybe what they’ve been used to.”
Other quick hits from the coach:
» Sophomore Jaylin Bradley needs to be “more consistent in everything he does,” Held said, adding he wanted the Bellevue West grad to make solid gains in the weight room. He’s seen progress in that regard.
» Junior college transfer Greg Bell “gives you a home-run hitter, so to speak,” Held said. He noted that the 6-foot, 205-pound back is “muscle-bound” thus coaches need to take appropriate measures to keep him healthy all season.
» True freshman Miles Jones will play slot receiver and running back in what Nebraska coaches call the “Duck R” position.
“He’ll be a hybrid for us,” Held said. “(Offensive coordinator Troy) Walters and I will collaborate together and work together to make sure that he knows both those positions. But he’s a guy that we expect to help us this fall in the Duck R position role in this offense.”
» Junior walk-on and Boone Central product Wyatt Mazour is someone about whom “I would have no qualms putting him in the game right now and I think he can execute at a high level,” Held said. The assistant added that Mazour could also fit into the Duck R spot.
» Junior Austin Hemphill and senior Bo Kitrell are both trimming their bodies to be running backs, Held said. And freshman Brody Belt, from Millard West, could eventually be where Mazour is now with some weight development.
» Elkhorn South product and true freshman Moses Bryant is working with the running backs but could shift elsewhere as the season begins.
“He could play a lot of positions on this football team,” Held said. “He could play receiver, he could play running back. You never know, he might end up in the secondary — I don’t know, that’s up to Coach Frost to decide. But I know he’s been doing some stuff with us offensively and I know that I’d love to have him in my room.”
