Rick Ross to headline Nebraska basketball's Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Rick Ross had his first album "Port of Miami" debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball has announced hip hop artist Rick Ross will perform at new coach Fred Hoiberg's first Opening Night event on Sept. 27.

Ross, who was raised in Florida, had his first album "Port of Miami" debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and six of his 11 albums have hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. He has had two No. 1 singles, "Ashton Martin Music" and "I'm On One."

The free event, scheduled for the Friday before Nebraska football plays Ohio State, will also include a live scrimmage. Fans can can start registering for tickets in the lower bowl on July 15 at 10 a.m. by visiting Huskers.com/tickets.

The event goes with what many major college basketball programs do to celebrate the beginning of practice. At Kansas, Bill Self hosts Late Night at the Phog. At Kentucky, it is called Big Blue Madness.

The branding of this event and the live musical element indicates Hoiberg wants to start his first season with a new ritual common for basketball schools.

“We wanted to kick off basketball season with an event that allows our fans to have a good time and get an early preview of our team as we start practice,” Hoiberg said in a press release when the event was announced. “We hope this event is not only the start of a new tradition for our program, but also the start of (a) festive weekend with the Husker football team hosting Ohio State the following day.”

