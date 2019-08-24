Rick Ross to headline Nebraska basketball's Opening Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball has announced hip hop artist Rick Ross will perform at new coach Fred Hoiberg's first Opening Night event on Sept. 27.
Ross, who was raised in Florida, had his first album "Port of Miami" debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and six of his 11 albums have hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. He has had two No. 1 singles, "Ashton Martin Music" and "I'm On One."
The free event, scheduled for the Friday before Nebraska football plays Ohio State, will also include a live scrimmage. Fans can can start registering for tickets in the lower bowl on July 15 at 10 a.m. by visiting Huskers.com/tickets.
The event goes with what many major college basketball programs do to celebrate the beginning of practice. At Kansas, Bill Self hosts Late Night at the Phog. At Kentucky, it is called Big Blue Madness.
The branding of this event and the live musical element indicates Hoiberg wants to start his first season with a new ritual common for basketball schools.
“We wanted to kick off basketball season with an event that allows our fans to have a good time and get an early preview of our team as we start practice,” Hoiberg said in a press release when the event was announced. “We hope this event is not only the start of a new tradition for our program, but also the start of (a) festive weekend with the Husker football team hosting Ohio State the following day.”
Fred Hoiberg, center, and his wife Carol Hoiberg, left, arrive for a press conference.
Karen Hoiberg, left, and her husband, Eric Hoiberg, who are the parents of Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, talk with University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, and his wife Jane Green at the end of a press conference.
Albert Maxey, left, and Rex Ekwall, right, pose with Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. Maxey and Ekwall played basketball for Hoiberg's grandfather Jerry Bush, who was a former Nebraska men's basketball coach.
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, shakes hands with Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos as Moos hands him a framed copy of the press release that was used to announce when Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush, was named Nebraska's men's basketball coach.
Photos: Nebraska introduces new basketball coach Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska introduced new basketball coach Fred Hoiberg during a press conference on Tuesday April 2, 2019.
Fred Hoiberg, center, and his wife Carol Hoiberg, left, arrive for a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos, left, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Jane Green, and her husband, University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, arrive for a press conference
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Hoiberg's wife Carol Hoiberg hugs Eric Hoiberg before taking her seat.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Hoiberg shakes former Husker basketball player Albert Maxey's hand before taking his seat.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chancellor Ronnie Green and his wife Jane Green walk behind Fred Hoiberg as he stops to hug his father Eric Hoiberg.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Moos and Fred Hoiberg answer questions from the media.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams arrives for the press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A picture of Fred Hoiberg was on the big screen at Memorial Stadium before a press conference on Tuesday.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Hoiberg, left, and Karen Hoiberg, right, look at the press release from Fred Hoiberg's grandfather's hiring.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Moos and Fred Hoiberg answer questions from the media.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Hoiberg’s Iowa State blueprint has been copied and pasted all over college basketball. But the plan doesn’t change. He wants to turn up the heat.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Athletic director Bill Moos speaks to media.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, listens as Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karen Hoiberg, left, and her husband, Eric Hoiberg, who are the parents of Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, talk with University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, and his wife Jane Green at the end of a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is interviewed following a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karen Hoiberg, center, listens as her son, Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby listens as Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Albert Maxey, left, and Rex Ekwall, right, pose with Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. Maxey and Ekwall played basketball for Hoiberg's grandfather Jerry Bush, who was a former Nebraska men's basketball coach.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, left, and his assistant, Matt Abdelmassih, wait for Hoiberg's wife Carol to get on the elevator as they leave the press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, shakes hands with Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos as Moos hands him a framed copy of the press release that was used to announce when Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush, was named Nebraska's men's basketball coach.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, speaks during a press conference.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, right, speaks during a press conference.
