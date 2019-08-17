Report: Jacksonville Jaguars release former Husker quarterback Tanner Lee

Tanner Lee was picked by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Former Husker quarterback Tanner Lee was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Lee was NU's lone draft pick in the 2018 draft, going to the Jaguars in the sixth round.

In his one season at Nebraska, Lee completed 246 of 428 passes for 3,143 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Lee was the first Nebraska quarterback drafted to play that position in the NFL since Keithen McCant, a 12th-round pick in 1992. Previous Husker quarterbacks like Jammal Lord, Eric Crouch, Bobby Newcombe and Scott Frost moved positions upon entering the league.

He extended the Huskers' NFL draft streak to 56 years before it came to an end in the 2019 draft.

