Nebraska coach Scott Frost could get a 2019 commit while he's at Big Ten media days in Chicago.
Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) defensive end Mosai Newsom is set to announce his college decision Monday, according to sources. Newsom, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, consensus three-star prospect, has visited Nebraska multiple times and has offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Minnesota, respectively.
Newsom has been one of NU's priority targets at end as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who played high school football in Iowa and played college at Iowa, has consistently expressed a desire to win more recruiting battles in the state. The Huskers have nabbed a few — think Nebraska legacy John Raridon — but not many; the top five players in the state for the 2018 class either went to Iowa or Iowa State. Newsom is No. 4, according to the 247sports composite, in the state for 2019.
