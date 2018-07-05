For a 2020 quarterback recruit holding a modest number of scholarship offers, Logan Smothers is receiving attention from some of college football’s top programs.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer invited the native of Athens, Alabama, to the Buckeyes’ Friday Night Lights camp June 22. Auburn coaches told the QB he is on their board. Mississippi State liked his performance at its camp. Alabama wanted him on campus this summer , though he wasn’t able to make it.
But only one Power Five school has given him an actual offer. And that’s a key reason why Smothers doesn’t hesitate when asked where Nebraska stands among his suitors.
“No. 1,” Smothers said. “Yes , sir, No. 1. They just like everything about me.”
A consensus three-star prospect, ranked as high as the No. 8 dual-threat QB in his class by Rivals, clocked 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State last month and qualified for the state track meet in the 400 meters as a freshman and 100 last spring (11.05 seconds). The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect ran for 719 yards and eight touchdowns on 110 carries (6.5 yards per carry) last fall while leading a run-pass-option heavy, read-option heavy spread attack not unlike Scott Frost’s.
“He’s extremely explosive,” said Cody Gross, Smothers’ coach at Athens High. “He has the ability to go the distance every time he touches the ball, which is every play.”
There are other traits that prompted Nebraska to offer him in mid-May.
He has grown up around football — his father, Shane Smothers, is Athens’ offensive coordinator and two older brothers both went through the recruiting process before signing with North Alabama. He also has a 4.0 GPA and plans to enter the medical field when his football career ends. As a passer, he completed 65 percent last year for 2,041 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Smothers took an unofficial visit to Nebraska on June 13 and said he thought about committing then , but Ohio State reached out a couple of days later and gave him reason to pause.
But the Buckeyes accepted a commitment from 2020 four-star quarterback Jack Miller on Sunday, “so I don’t know about that anymore,” Smothers said.
“Before that, Nebraska was at the top of my board,” he said. “Right now, it’s going to take a lot for me not to go there.”
Gross said Smothers is looking for a cultural and schematic fit. The Huskers seem to check both boxes.
“I know that he thinks very, very highly of Nebraska,” Gross said. “And part of that would be through the interest that they’ve shown — I know that goes a long way.
“And he likes what UCF did, he likes what Coach Frost did. And he’s always sort of liked Oregon. I think it’s very intriguing because of what that offense has done through the years that he’s going to follow that.”
The Huskers have offers out to at least seven 2020 quarterbacks, including Las Vegas (Gorman) standout Micah Bowens, who they offered after his performance at a Friday Night Lights camp. Smothers — who intends to make a commitment before his junior season and eventually be an early enrollee — said NU coaches told him they will take one QB in the class.
He could be Nebraska’s first 2020 commit.
“I’m kind of still deciding everything and trying to take it all in,” Smothers said. “But hopefully soon, because if I wait too long, my chance could be gone.”
