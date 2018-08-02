Two Florida prep football teammates with Nebraska among their finalists committed to others schools Thursday night.
Appearing on a local radio show from a Buffalo Wild Wings, Deerfield Beach High School defenders Brandon Dorlus and Ge'mon Eaford both spoke well of visiting Lincoln for the spring game in April but ultimately offered verbal pledges elsewhere. Dorlus chose Virginia Tech and Eaford followed by selecting Oregon.
Dorlus, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end and composite three-star prospect with more than 25 offers, picked the Hokies over Clemson, Florida and NU. The Huskers offered him a scholarship in early May.
Eaford was the considerably larger fish. The four-star outside linebacker with 45-plus offers who has taken more than 100 unofficial visits in high school had narrowed his finalists to Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State and Nebraska in addition to the Ducks. He moved up his commitment date to Thursday from Aug. 25 after visiting Oregon last weekend.
NU offered the 6-1, 220-pound Eaford on Dec. 5, three days after Frost and his staff were hired.
Nebraska assistant coach Jovan Dewitt has long recruited Deerfield Beach, which is just north of Fort Lauderdale.
1 of 37
Defensive end Mosai Newsom, Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock High School
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.