Two Florida prep football teammates with Nebraska among their finalists committed to others schools Thursday night.

Appearing on a local radio show from a Buffalo Wild Wings, Deerfield Beach High School defenders Brandon Dorlus and Ge'mon Eaford both spoke well of visiting Lincoln for the spring game in April but ultimately offered verbal pledges elsewhere. Dorlus chose Virginia Tech and Eaford followed by selecting Oregon.

Dorlus, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end and composite three-star prospect with more than 25 offers, picked the Hokies over Clemson, Florida and NU. The Huskers offered him a scholarship in early May.

Eaford was the considerably larger fish. The four-star outside linebacker with 45-plus offers who has taken more than 100 unofficial visits in high school had narrowed his finalists to Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State and Nebraska in addition to the Ducks. He moved up his commitment date to Thursday from Aug. 25 after visiting Oregon last weekend.

NU offered the 6-1, 220-pound Eaford on Dec. 5, three days after Frost and his staff were hired.

Nebraska assistant coach Jovan Dewitt has long recruited Deerfield Beach, which is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class

Check out photos of each member of Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class.

1 of 37

Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH.

