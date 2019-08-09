Nebraska defensive line commit Jahkeem Green is scheduled to arrive this weekend, according to one of his former junior college coaches.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has all of his transcripts and academic work in order, Highland (Kansas) Community College coach Judd Remmers said. Green could join the 110-man roster as long as a spot is open for him.

Green would add depth to an already-seasoned defensive line. He committed to Nebraska in April and stuck with that commitment after a visit to Texas Tech. Nebraska has not announced his addition to the program and likely will not until he officially joins it.

Photos: Nebraska fall football practice, Aug. 7

We got our first look at the Huskers in action on Wednesday, so check out a photo gallery from practice.

1 of 52

Tags

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription