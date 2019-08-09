Nebraska defensive line commit Jahkeem Green is scheduled to arrive this weekend, according to one of his former junior college coaches.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has all of his transcripts and academic work in order, Highland (Kansas) Community College coach Judd Remmers said. Green could join the 110-man roster as long as a spot is open for him.
Green would add depth to an already-seasoned defensive line. He committed to Nebraska in April and stuck with that commitment after a visit to Texas Tech. Nebraska has not announced his addition to the program and likely will not until he officially joins it.
