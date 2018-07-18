Tony Fair has set a commitment date.

The three-star defensive tackle from Pima (Ariz.) Community College told The World-Herald on Wednesday that he already made his choice between Nebraska and Indiana, informed the respective schools and will announce his decision Thursday morning on Twitter.

“I love the coaches at both schools,” Fair said.

A member of the 2019 class, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Fair said in May he was between the Huskers and Hoosiers. He previously planned on committing early in the summer but held off on making a decision .

Fair graduated from high school in 2014, but his family couldn’t pay the bills at a private school to get his transcripts. He attended high school through August 2015, enrolled at Indiana State but left after a concussion. Fair sat out 2016, enrolled at Pima and played his first year of college football in 2017.

Fair had 98 tackles, including seven for loss, at Pima and earned a scholarship offer from Indiana. It appeared Fair was a lock to commit to the Hoosiers, but a May 18 offer by Nebraska made Fair reconsider.

He will play one more year at Pima, graduate in December and enroll at the school he picks. Fair then would have two seasons of eligibility left.

Nebraska has four defensive tackles on scholarship — seniors Peyton Newell and Mick Stoltenberg, junior transfer Vaha Vainuku and redshirt freshman Damion Daniels. NU also has Ethan Piper from Norfolk Catholic committed to its 2019 class.

The 2019 class is ranked 10th in the Big Ten with 11 commits, one of which is junior college pledge Desmond Bland from Arizona Western.

World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class

Check out photos of each member of Nebraska football's 2019 recruiting class.

1 of 29

Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription