University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Rain clouds hang over Memorial Stadium's east side before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carrigan Hurst, a UNL freshman, throws her baton in the air while pumping up the crowd for the arrival of the Husker football team.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan walks along 10th Street as it begins to rain Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate under I-180 before Nebraska takes on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans, from left, Nathan North, Ashton Uglow and Jordan Uglow react to the toppling Jenga tower Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew VanHoosen, of ChefauChef based out of Lincoln, grills hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for the Blur Parties tailgate before Nebraska takes on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team buses arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez greets fans as the Huskers arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team walks through a crowd of fans after arriving for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans as the Husker football team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost smiles with coaches during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Chris Redfield of Omaha, sports his homemade Lego Scott Frost costume during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Patty Laughlin of Omaha takes cover from the rain while carrying a chair prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans cheer on Nebraska during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The College Gameday bus is parked outside Memorial Stadium prior to the Nebraska and Ohio State game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nick Bradley, of Chicago, and Merethe Olsen, of Norway, use ponchos to take cover in the rain prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Fans enter the Nissan Heisman House prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
