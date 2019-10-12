Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
* * *
Two wow plays
Vedral had two perfect throws for chunk plays. First, he hit JD Spielman for 51 yards on the second drive of the game. Spielman was wide open on a crossing route but Vedral sold it and hit him. In the second half, Vedral threw a touch pass over a linebacker and just in front of a safety into the hands of Kade Warner. That went for 26 yards and led to Nebraska’s only score of the game.
Basic stats
Vedral was 14 of 23 for 135 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 49 yards.
Turnovers
For the second straight game, Nebraska had no turnovers.
Vedral Market indicator
Steady. He battled. He did what he could. Nebraska’s offensive issues are far, far deeper than the quarterback position. Vedral is what you want in a backup and more. But he can only do so much.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, gets hit by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels in the third quarter.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks, right, carries the football in the third quarter as Nebraska's Alex Davis tackles him.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt return in the third quarter.
Nebraska's Damion Daniels, left, and Will Honas, right, stop Minnesota's Shannon Brooks at the goal line in the third quarter. Minnesota scored on the next play.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck congratulates his team after they scored a third quarter touchdown.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck hugs offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. after the Gophers scored a third quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral looks for a receiver from the end zone during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Austin Allen carries the ball on fourth down against Minnesota's Thomas Barber during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral follows through with a pass during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks back to the field after receiving a boot on his left leg after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington muffs a kick return in the third quarter.
A Nebraska fan looks on during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson walks the sideline after leaving the game injured against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a third quarter pass as Minnesota's Chris Williamson defends.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is stopped at the 2-yard-line by Coney Durr and Jordan Howden during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost listens to a referee during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against Nebraska of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Sam Renner during the third quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tyler Johnson makes a reception during the third quarter of the game against Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's JD Spielman muffs a punt on the 1-yard-line during the third quarter of the game against Minnesota's defenders Phillip Howard, Seth Green and Thomas Barber at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan runs through the Nebraska defense in the first quarter.
Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, gets pushed out of bounds by Minnesota's Thomas Barber in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost walks back to the sidelines in the second quarter.
Nebraska's special teams player Jeramiah Stovall reacts after not recovering a punt inside the 5-yard-line for Minnesota's offense during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez touches the shoulder of Nebraska's Noah Vedral during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is knocked down during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Minnesota's Shannon Brooks runs away from Nebraska's Collin Miller in the second quarter.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, tackles Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in the second quarter.
Minnesota's Rodney Smith, left, runs past Nebraska's Will Honas in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry throws the bones after making a second quarter tackle on Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson leaves the game with an injury during the second quarter of the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral throws under pressure from Minnesota's Micah Dew-Treadway and Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's JD Spielman tries to get past Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral is sacked by Minnesota's Carter Coughlin during their game on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, second from right, talks with quarterbacks Andrew Bunch, left, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Vedral before the start of the Huskers' football game with Minnesota. To the far left is Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the game.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, left, talks with coach Scott Frost before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral warms up before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Danny Lugo, left, of Minnesota, coaches his son Marley, 10, on how to use hand warmers before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Eric Lewis, left, of Minnesota, and his son, Joe, 11, prepare for the cold weather before the start of the Huskers' football game against Minnesota.
Nebraska and Minnesota football fans walk around TCF Bank Stadium before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Carmen Vorderstrasse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, shouts "Go Big Red" with a sign in hand as the Huskers arrive prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
TCF Bank Stadium is reflected in a puddle prior to the college game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Ben Sexton, 10, Des Moines, Iowa, sports a Minnesotans for Nebraska hat prior to the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral a potential starting quarterback arrives with the Huskers prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska and Minnesota fans tailgate together prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
A Minnesota and Nebraska flag is displayed in tailgating areas prior to the game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday.
