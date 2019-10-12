Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral was 14 of 23 for 135 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 49 yards.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.

* * *

Two wow plays

Vedral had two perfect throws for chunk plays. First, he hit JD Spielman for 51 yards on the second drive of the game. Spielman was wide open on a crossing route but Vedral sold it and hit him. In the second half, Vedral threw a touch pass over a linebacker and just in front of a safety into the hands of Kade Warner. That went for 26 yards and led to Nebraska’s only score of the game.

Basic stats

Turnovers

For the second straight game, Nebraska had no turnovers.

Vedral Market indicator

Steady. He battled. He did what he could. Nebraska’s offensive issues are far, far deeper than the quarterback position. Vedral is what you want in a backup and more. But he can only do so much.

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

