There does not seem to be a leader in the clubhouse in Nebraska's kicker competition.
True freshman Barret Pickering and redshirt freshman walk-on Cole Frahm are in a battle to replace Drew Brown. Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said they are parsing out the kickers' reps throughout fall camp. Pickering and Frahm appear to be taking equal reps as the starter.
"Just like a quarterback you keep a throw count, or pitcher you keep a pitch count," Dewitt said. "They've only got so many kicks in their leg through the course of camp, so we try to make it very much a situational deal for those guys so they're not just out kicking every single time that they can.
"Those guys have done a good job in terms of distance and accuracy as of right now."
In terms of a kickoff specialist, that seems to be punter Caleb Lightbourn's job. Dewitt is 95 percent sure Lightbourn will take those duties come game day.
