LINCOLN — There are knowns about this Colorado team.
Nebraska is extremely familiar with one of them. That's wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who caught 10 passes for 177 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Huskers last season.
"It's Where's Waldo, right?" NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "We always have to know where that cat's at. And just because you know where he's at doesn't mean you know what's about to go on."
But Nebraska's also preparing for a Shenault and Colorado offense in a new system under first-year coach Mel Tucker. Because of that, Chinander said, you can't glean too much off of last season's 33-28 loss. Or even, really, Colorado's first game against Colorado State.
"The one fear is you don't know exactly what they're gonna do, you've got one game of work," Chinander said. "I think their personnel is a concern, and then not knowing what to get ready for is the second concern."
Nebraska is, however, coming off a strong defensive performance, causing five turnovers and scoring 14 points in the 35-21 win over South Alabama.
Chinander said he was happy with the turnovers, but his unit probably should've stopped the Jaguars one more time.
"I didn't think the communication was good enough, I didn't think our eyes were good enough when people were moving around," Chinander said.
More from practice:
» Center Cam Jurgens spoke to the media for the first time. The redshirt freshman said all the mistakes he made in game one — particularly the high snaps — are correctable.
» Left tackle Brenden Jaimes said the offensive line didn't feel proud of Saturday's effort, and they've attacked this week of practice differently. The mistakes up front were generally caused when four guys did the right thing, and one guy did the wrong thing, he said.
» Jovan Dewitt's 4-year-old daughter made cupcakes with pink frosting for the punt return unit to celebrate JD Spielman's 76-yard punt return touchdown. Safety Marquel Dismuke was given an extra cupcake after declining to blow up a defender on a block, which would've been a penalty and negated the play.
» Dewitt said he was pleased with the punt placement of Isaac Armstrong, and called walk-on freshman Dylan Jorgensen's first game at kicker "average." He shanked the 31-yard field goal attempt, but was pretty good on kickoff placements, Dewitt said.
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
1950: Bobby Reynolds finds a hole, but the Huskers fell to Colorado 28-19. Read more
1952: Bob Smith scoots for six yards to the Colorado 18-yard line. Read more
1954: Dennis Korinek has lots of room en route to the first touchdown of the game. Read more
1956: Colorado's John Bayuk scores a 23-yard touchdown. Read more
1958: Max Martz and Harry Tolly can't do much to stop Howard Cook, who has an impressive escort on a 71-yard touchdown run. Read more
1960: "Ed Coleman is a feller in need of a friend as the Huskers gang up on him in a Nebraska version of hunting Buffalo," the caption read in the Oct. 23, 1960, edition of The World-Herald. Read more
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
1964: Saved by its marauding defenders until the attack unit was able to settle down, Nebraska slapped Colorado, 21 to 3, and climbed into a tie with Kansas for the Big Eight football lead. Read more
1966: A jubilant Bob Devaney and George Kelly after the Huskers beat Colorado. Read more
1966: The Huskers leap for joy as the game against Colorado comes to an end. Read more
1966: Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich leads the way for Paul Critchlow after pitching the ball to him against Colorado. Read more
1966: Ben Gregory adds two yards for the Huskers before Sam Harris puts a stop to his second-half run. Read more
1968: Joe Orduna runs ... hesitates ... spins ... plops. And it's six points for Nebraska. Read more
1968: Ken Geddes inhales oxygen to counteract the "mile-high" altitude. The man operating the oxygen tank is Harry Amen, nephew of Husker great Paul Amen. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney returns a kickoff for 79 yards. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney fights for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
1970: Van Brownson gets away from Colorado defender Dave Capra during a short gain in the first quarter. Read more
1970: Defensive tackle Larry Jacobson spoils the aim of Colorado quarterback Jim Bratton. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney cracks the Buffaloes for a five-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown. Read more
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
1972: Husker blockers sprawl ahead of Jeff Moran. Read more
1972: Maury Damkroger soars through Colorado defenders before falling just short of the goal line. Gary Dixon scored on the next play. Read more
1974: Freshman Monte Anthony carries for six yards during a first-quarter touchdown drive. Read more
1974: Mark Doak is the escort on Ritch Bahe's 24-yard gain. Bahe was injured on the play and never returned to the game. Read more
1976: A Colorado defender fires and misses, with Richard Berns continuing on his 48-yard run. Read more
1978: Andra Franklin draws a crowd of Colorado defensive players as he charges for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
1978: Tom Ohrt delivers a body-bending block. Read more
1980: Ralphie the Buffalo meets the Husker players and Tom Osborne. Read more
1980: Jarvis Redwine is tackled near the Colorado goal line in the first quarter. Read more
1982: Colorado offensive lineman John Firm lays on the ground as Steve Damkroger is hugged by Bret Clark after Damkroger's second fourth-quarter interception. Read more
1984: Travis Turner scored two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Huskers. "We knew we could get the job done," he said. Read more
1986: Barry Remington celebrates with teammates Don Deuzio, center, and Jaohn Nairn, center, after intercepting Steve Taylor's pass. Read more
1987: Keith Jones piled up 248 yards rushing during No. 5 Nebraska's 24-7 victory over Colorado. Read more
1989: Nebraska's Jeff Mills, left, and Mike Croel chase down Colorado running back J.J. Flannigan. Read more