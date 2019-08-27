Practice report, Aug. 27: Erik Chinander will always cherish this year's Blackshirt ceremony

LINCOLN — Defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle and Deontai Williams entered the media area of the Hawks Championship Center in stride.
The three walked a little taller in their clean, new Blackshirt practice jerseys.
Fourteen players on the defense were in black for the first time on Tuesday. The jerseys were handed out to the team by former Blackshirts in a ceremony on Monday.
"It was an awesome experience," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "Meant the world to me and the guys."
Chinander said he's not sure the meaning behind being a Blackshirt has been talked about enough in recent years, so they wanted to up the ante this season.
"You're talking about a deal where there's grown men shedding a tear, and there's one of them right here," Chinander said, referring to himself. "It was an awesome, awesome deal. One I'll cherish for the rest of my life, probably."
On the field, Chinander feels good about the depth chart. He said he feels like he has more than just 11 starters. Junior Ben Stille could play any of the three positions on the defensive line, and Chinander considers him a starter. Chinander believes he has three starters at inside linebacker. Barrett Ruud said the same.
As far as South Alabama is concerned, Chinander said he thinks the Jaguars can do some things to challenge his defense. But he's just ready to see his guys compete against a different team.
Some more notes from today:
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Nebraska will play at least six defensive linemen. That would be starters Carlos and Khalil Davis, Stille, Deontre Thomas and the Daniels brothers Darrion and Damion.
» The plan for the inside linebackers is to rotate three guys, Ruud said. Senior Mohamed Barry is listed as one starter, and Collin Miller and Will Honas are listed as co-starters next to him.
» JoJo Domann spoke briefly with the media. He did not have a Blackshirt, which he's using as motivation. Chinander said Domann's in shape, but just not football shape yet.
» Tuioti said he'd love to play Jahkeem Green, the Highland Community College transfer, but he's not sure that'll happen for game one.
