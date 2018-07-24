Noah Fant

Noah Fant, an Omaha South graduate, had three catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskers last season.

CHICAGO — Iowa needs junior tight end Noah Fant, an Omaha South graduate, to play well if it's going to be good this season, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

“If we're going to have a good football team, our best guys have to play their best," Ferentz said. "That's been a common denominator throughout all the years. And certainly we consider him to be one of our best

Fant, who was named to the Big Ten preseason honors list, chose Iowa over Nebraska in the 2016 recruiting class. He caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017. He was recently named to the Mackey Award watch list for the nation's best tight end.

“He's a tremendous young guy,” Ferentz said. “We played him a little bit two years ago, trying to get him acclimated a bit and get his feet wet. And last year he had a tremendous season, really took steps, not only as a receiver, but in all areas of his game.”

Ferentz said he hopes to bring Fant to Big Ten media days next season, which would mean he returns for his senior season instead of leaving early for the NFL.

And already Ferentz has seen Fant improve this spring. He expects big things from the 6-foot-5, 241-pound tight end.

“Certainly he's more comfortable and more adept at what he's doing now because he's got some experience behind him,” Ferentz said. “And I just like everything about him. He's been a tremendous guy in our program. Again, if we're going to have a good season this year, we certainly need players like Noah to have a tremendous year. And I can't think of a reason why he won't.”

