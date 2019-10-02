LINCOLN — Omaha Burke graduate and Nebraska true freshman tight end Chris Hickman will play in his first game Saturday as a member of NU's special teams, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on Wednesday.
"He's looked really good this week in his assignments and understanding what he needs to get done there," Beckton said. "Really excited about him seeing some action this week."
Hickman can appear in up to four games while retaining his redshirt. He'll become the second in-state signee from the 2019 recruiting class to play, following Scottsbluff outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who is burning his redshirt. Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich, York linebacker Garrett Snodgrass and Norfolk Catholic lineman Ethan Piper have yet to play this season.
As it stands, only Nelson, athlete Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Quinton Newsome appear on track to burn their redshirts this season. All three have already done so. It's possible Lincoln North Star linebacker Luke Reimer, who has played in three games, burns his redshirt as well.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Close
Ben Zajicek, 2000, Beatrice
Chris Septak, 2000, Millard West
Ira Cooper, 2000, Omaha Westside
Lornell McPherson, 2000, Omaha Central
Mike Erickson, 2000, Papillion-La Vista
Steve Kriewald, 2000, North Loup Scotia
Barrett Ruud, 2001, Lincoln Southeast
Clifford Brye, 2001, Lincoln Northeast
Mike McLaughlin, 2001, Millard North
Seppo Evwaraye, 2001,
Laurel-Concord
Titus Adams, 2001, Omaha Creighton Prep
Dane Todd, 2002, Lincoln Southeast
David Horne, 2002, Omaha Central
Kurt Mann, 2002, Grand Island
Mark LeFlore, 2002, Omaha Central
Matt Herian, 2002, Pierce
Andy Birkel, 2003, Lincoln Southeast
Bo Ruud, 2003, Lincoln Southeast
Brandon Teamer, 2003, Omaha Central
Josh Mueller, 2003, Columbus Lakeview
Tierre Green, 2003, Omaha Benson
Andy Christensen, 2004, Bennington
Clayton Sievers, 2004, Elkhorn
Cortney Grixby, 2004, Omaha Central
Ty Steinkuhler, 2004, Lincoln Southwest
Jeff Souder, 2005, Bellevue West
Robert Rands, 2005, Bellevue East
Zach Potter, 2005, Omaha Creighton Prep
Ben Martin, 2006, Lincoln Southwest
Corey Young, 2006, Millard North
D.J. Jones, 2006, Omaha Central
Niles Paul, 2007, Omaha North
Baker Steinkuhler, 2008, Lincoln Southwest
Collins Okafor, 2008, Omaha Westside
John Levorson, 2008, Crete
Micah Kreikemeier, 2008, West Point GACC
Ricky Henry, 2008, Omaha Burke
Sean Fisher, 2008, Millard North
C.J. Zimmerer, 2009, Omaha Gross
Cole Pensick, 2009, Lincoln Northeast
Andrew Rodriguez, 2010, Aurora
Bronson Marsh, 2010, Millard South
Jake Cotton, 2010, Lincoln Southeast
Tyler Evans, 2010, Waverly
Daniel Davie, 2011, Beatrice
David Sutton, 2011, Lincoln Southeast
Sam Burtch, 2011, Elmwood-Murdock
Zach Sterup, 2011, Hastings St. Cecilia
Sam Cotton, 2012, Lincoln Southeast
Josh Banderas, 2013, Lincoln Southwest
Jerald Foster, 2014, Lincoln Southeast
Luke Gifford, 2014, Lincoln Southeast
Mick Stoltenberg, 2014, Gretna
DaiShon Neal, 2015, Omaha Central
Michael Decker, 2015, Omaha North
Ben Stille, 2016, Ashland-Greenwood
David Engelhaupt, 2016, Norfolk Catholic
Austin Allen, 2017, Aurora
Broc Bando, 2017, IMG Academy
Chris Walker, 2017, Lincoln East
Jaylin Bradley, 2017, Bellevue West
Cameron Jurgens, 2018, Beatrice
Nick Henrich, 2019, Omaha Burke
Ben Zajicek, 2000, Beatrice
Chris Septak, 2000, Millard West
Ira Cooper, 2000, Omaha Westside
Lornell McPherson, 2000, Omaha Central
Mike Erickson, 2000, Papillion-La Vista
Steve Kriewald, 2000, North Loup Scotia
Barrett Ruud, 2001, Lincoln Southeast
Clifford Brye, 2001, Lincoln Northeast
Mike McLaughlin, 2001, Millard North
Seppo Evwaraye, 2001,
Laurel-Concord
Titus Adams, 2001, Omaha Creighton Prep
Dane Todd, 2002, Lincoln Southeast
David Horne, 2002, Omaha Central
Kurt Mann, 2002, Grand Island
Mark LeFlore, 2002, Omaha Central
Matt Herian, 2002, Pierce
Andy Birkel, 2003, Lincoln Southeast
Bo Ruud, 2003, Lincoln Southeast
Brandon Teamer, 2003, Omaha Central
Josh Mueller, 2003, Columbus Lakeview
Tierre Green, 2003, Omaha Benson
Andy Christensen, 2004, Bennington
Clayton Sievers, 2004, Elkhorn
Cortney Grixby, 2004, Omaha Central
Ty Steinkuhler, 2004, Lincoln Southwest
Jeff Souder, 2005, Bellevue West
Robert Rands, 2005, Bellevue East
Zach Potter, 2005, Omaha Creighton Prep
Ben Martin, 2006, Lincoln Southwest
Corey Young, 2006, Millard North
D.J. Jones, 2006, Omaha Central
Niles Paul, 2007, Omaha North
Baker Steinkuhler, 2008, Lincoln Southwest
Collins Okafor, 2008, Omaha Westside
John Levorson, 2008, Crete
Micah Kreikemeier, 2008, West Point GACC
Ricky Henry, 2008, Omaha Burke
Sean Fisher, 2008, Millard North
C.J. Zimmerer, 2009, Omaha Gross
Cole Pensick, 2009, Lincoln Northeast
Andrew Rodriguez, 2010, Aurora
Bronson Marsh, 2010, Millard South
Jake Cotton, 2010, Lincoln Southeast
Tyler Evans, 2010, Waverly
Daniel Davie, 2011, Beatrice
David Sutton, 2011, Lincoln Southeast
Sam Burtch, 2011, Elmwood-Murdock
Zach Sterup, 2011, Hastings St. Cecilia
Sam Cotton, 2012, Lincoln Southeast
Josh Banderas, 2013, Lincoln Southwest
Jerald Foster, 2014, Lincoln Southeast
Luke Gifford, 2014, Lincoln Southeast
Mick Stoltenberg, 2014, Gretna
DaiShon Neal, 2015, Omaha Central
Michael Decker, 2015, Omaha North
Ben Stille, 2016, Ashland-Greenwood
David Engelhaupt, 2016, Norfolk Catholic
Austin Allen, 2017, Aurora
Broc Bando, 2017, IMG Academy
Chris Walker, 2017, Lincoln East
Jaylin Bradley, 2017, Bellevue West
Cameron Jurgens, 2018, Beatrice