Chris Hickman

Omaha Burke graduate and Nebraska freshman tight end Chris Hickman will play in his first game this weekend. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Burke graduate and Nebraska true freshman tight end Chris Hickman will play in his first game Saturday as a member of NU's special teams, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said on Wednesday. 

"He's looked really good this week in his assignments and understanding what he needs to get done there," Beckton said. "Really excited about him seeing some action this week."

Hickman can appear in up to four games while retaining his redshirt. He'll become the second in-state signee from the 2019 recruiting class to play, following Scottsbluff outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who is burning his redshirt. Omaha Burke linebacker Nick Henrich, York linebacker Garrett Snodgrass and Norfolk Catholic lineman Ethan Piper have yet to play this season. 

As it stands, only Nelson, athlete Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Quinton Newsome appear on track to burn their redshirts this season. All three have already done so. It's possible Lincoln North Star linebacker Luke Reimer, who has played in three games, burns his redshirt as well. 

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

In-state Husker football commits since 2000

Several in-state players have fulfilled the dream of staying home and playing at Memorial Stadium. Here's every in-state scholarship commit since 2000. 

1 of 75