Now pitching for the Royals: Former Husker Alex Gordon?

Alex Gordon made his professional pitching debut Monday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

There's a first for everything. And on Monday, it was Alex Gordon pitching in an MLB game.

With the Oakland Athletics sporting a 15-3 lead over the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning, left fielder Alex Gordon made his way to the mound.

The former Husker allowed two hits and one earned run — a solo homer to Matt Chapman. He threw 15 pitches, six for strikes.

But wait, Gordon wasn't done yet.

He made his way back out for the eighth inning. Unfortunately for Gordon, it didn't go quite as well. He opened the inning by allowing one run on three consecutive singles and another on a fielder's choice. After allowing a walk, Gordon was lifted in favor of shortstop Humberto Arteaga.

In total, Gordon allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in 1⅓ innings as the Athletics went on to win 19-4.

For his career, Gordon has now played everywhere except catcher and second base, according to Baseball Reference. Here's the number of times he's appeared at each position so far in his career:

P: 1 game

1B: 40 games

SS: 1 game

3B: 329 games

LF: 1,287 games

CF: 26 games

RF: 5 games

