LINCOLN — Per usual, Nebraska and Northwestern are in a rock fight.
The Huskers lead the Wildcats 10-3 at the break thanks to a 42-yard touchdown run by Wan’Dale Robinson.
Adrian Martinez is 8 for 12 for 61 yards passing. Beyond that long run by Robinson, Nebraska has struggled to move the ball. But so has Northwestern, with just 121 total yards on 37 plays.
Both teams traded three-and-outs on opening drives. A delay of game before the very first snap ruined Northwestern’s first possession. A false start on third-and-1 and an illegal shift on third-and-6 killed Nebraska’s first.
Robinson broke the monotony with a 42-yard run up the sideline on third-and-8 for a 7-0 lead. Martinez kept that drive alive with a third-and-4 throw to Kanawai Noa, and Robinson scooted past defenders two plays later.
Nebraska is without Maurice Washington, it appears. He’s been on the bench leaning against his helmet all game. And Northwestern is starting Aidan Smith at quarterback, a redshirt junior in his first start.
Nebraska’s defense held on another third down to give the offense the ball back. Northwestern was 1 for 5 on third down in the first.
Two plays from Martinez on third down — a 5-yard scramble, then a 24-yard pass rolling to his left to Austin Allen — led to NU’s second score. On fourth-and-1, Scott Frost elected to kick instead of going for it. Former safety Lane McCallum hit a 35-yarder for 10-0.
A 50-yard kickoff return set up the Wildcats' first scoring drive. Smith escaped for 11 yards on a zone-read on third-and-9 to keep the drive alive. Charlie Kuhbander barely got his 40-yarder over the crossbar, but it cleared to cut the lead to 7.
Nebraska went back to its I-formation, but it quickly failed, giving Northwestern the ball back at the 32. Smith converted two straight third downs — one through the air, one on the ground — but Dicaprio Bootle knocked away a pass to force a punt. Nebraska had 72 seconds on the clock, but was forced to give the ball back to Northwestern about 30 seconds later.
Smith completed two passes to cross the 50, but with five seconds left he was sacked as time expired.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ada Ramaekers, left, and her sister Allie eat hotdogs Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, before going to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
