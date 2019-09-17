Noah Vedral was 'ready to go' when he his number was called against Northern Illinois

Nebraska's Noah Vedral celebrates his touchdown with teammate Wyatt Mazour during the fourth quarter in the game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Sophomore Noah Vedral saw action in two different positions Saturday.

First, as a holder for punter-turned-kicker Isaac Armstrong.

“That was kind of a blast from the past,” said Vedral, who held in high school. “There’s a lot more pressure now. In college there’s actually a way to do it. In high school, they say ‘Just go hold and you just hold.’”

He also took the final offensive snaps of the game in Nebraska’s 44-8 win over Northern Illinois. Vedral completed three of five passes for 30 yards, and ran in from three yards for a score.

“I felt ready. I think that’s the way it felt out there, I felt ready to go," Vedral said. “I thought the 2s did a really good job, I thought they executed really well. (Scott) Frost told us at halftime when we get our chance he wants to know whose 2s were better. So I think they did a good job.”

With the carousel of kickers and holders this season, Vedral doesn’t know if that holding job is for sure his the rest of the season.

But he does enjoy pushing Adrian Martinez as the starting quarterback position.

“You’re kidding yourself if I’m still not trying to compete,” Vedral said. “I think Adrian knows that that competition is healthy and needs to be there. Now that I’m (second string) I kinda get to focus on competing with him now, so I’m pushing him, trying to catch him every day in practice.

"It keeps him sharp, it keeps me sharp.”

