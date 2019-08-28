Bill Moos

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Wednesday that NU continues to monitor whether adding alcohol sales/availability to Memorial Stadium is feasible. 

During a recent staff retreat, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said he talked at length about NU attracting and retaining its youngest fans inside Memorial Stadium. 

"What we do for fan amenities and the game day experience may have to be adjusted down the road," Moos said on his monthly call-in radio show on the Husker Sports Network.

One area of focus: Alcohol availability inside Memorial Stadium during games. 

Nebraska officials are not ready to give a green light to alcohol inside the stadium, but Moos said his team is "monitoring it" as many programs have started selling alcohol inside their stadiums. 

"If it isn't going to fit, we're not going to do it," Moos said. "...It's my responsibility to make sure we're exploring where we are in three, five seven years so we're not caught by surprise." 

More quick hits from Moos' chat:

» Nebraska is doing "cost analysis" on a new football training facility, Moos said. 

"These things are not cheap," Moos said. 

» Moos said he didn't want to "make a snap decision" during the two-month investigation of Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle, preferring to dissect allegations against her before choosing to reinstate her as NU coach. Moos said Revelle will make "some changes" to her approach as coach. 

» Nebraska's new gymnastics facility will open in January. 

"It'll be the best," Moos said. "...We really went from the outhouse to the penthouse — and (we) won some titles in the outhouse." 

