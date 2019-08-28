Nebraska officials are not ready to give a green light to alcohol inside the stadium, but Moos said his team is "monitoring it" as many programs have started selling alcohol inside their stadiums.
"If it isn't going to fit, we're not going to do it," Moos said. "...It's my responsibility to make sure we're exploring where we are in three, five seven years so we're not caught by surprise."
More quick hits from Moos' chat:
» Nebraska is doing "cost analysis" on a new football training facility, Moos said.
"These things are not cheap," Moos said.
» Moos said he didn't want to "make a snap decision" during the two-month investigation of Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle, preferring to dissect allegations against her before choosing to reinstate her as NU coach. Moos said Revelle will make "some changes" to her approach as coach.
» Nebraska's new gymnastics facility will open in January.
"It'll be the best," Moos said. "...We really went from the outhouse to the penthouse — and (we) won some titles in the outhouse."
Sam McKewon's preseason Top 25 for the 2019 college football season
24. Mississippi State: Nothing is easy in the SEC West — the Bulldogs will struggle to reach nine wins — but don’t bet against coach Joe Moorhead and Penn State transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens.
23. Arizona State: The Pac-12 Ssouth is pretty soft by just about every standard, and Herm Edwards’ style of steady offense and good defense takes a jump in Year Two.
22. Minnesota: The Gophers have a lot of pieces back, including almost all of their offensive production and a big, burly offensive line. This is a sleeper pick to win the Big Ten West.
21. Iowa State: What a year in the Midwest, huh? The Cyclones haven’t been ranked at the end of the season since 2000. That’s how good Matt Campbell might be.
20. Michigan State: Even a passable offense earns the Spartans a nine-win season. The defense is that good — shades of 2013, when MSU won the Rose Bowl.
17. Washington: Meet the weakest potential 12-0 team. Probable? No. Possible? Yes. Oregon, Utah and Washington State all visit Seattle.
16. Texas A&M: The Aggies are darn good, and also have the honor of playing the top three teams in this poll. Meet the best 8-4 team in college football.
15. Iowa: This ranking is about the offensive and defensive lines. Iowa has good ones, again, and enough skill at receiver and defensive back to win the Big Ten West.
14. Missouri: NCAA rules (for now) prohibit the Tigers from playing in postseason, but they’re likely to win 10 games without a bowl.
13. Miami: If Ohio State transfer quarterback Tate Martell is the goods, look out. The Hurricanes have the coach (Manny Diaz) and the talent on defense to make a deep run in the weak ACC.
12. Texas: The name Sam Ehlinger just sounds like a Texan, doesn’t it? Beat LSU at home to start the season, and Tom Herman will have all the attention he wants.
11. Florida: A year away. The Gators don’t quite have Georgia’s talent or Alabama’s quarterback. They also chose to play Miami and Florida State in nonconference. Too much.
10. LSU: Another very solid team, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, that has to plow through a brute of a schedule. The Tigers head to Alabama. That’s an L right there.
5. Michigan: A new spread offense, a rebuilt defense and no Urban Meyer. That’s how the Wolverines will win the Big Ten in 2019. But UM can’t afford a single loss, and the schedule is rawhide-tough.
4. Oklahoma: The Sooners are a good bet to make yet another College Football Playoff because of the relative weakness of the Big 12, a winning quarterback (Jalen Hurts) and a soft nonconference slate.
