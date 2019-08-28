Nebraska will pay South Alabama $1.2 million to play in Lincoln on Saturday.

It's a lot of money — and will help fund the Jaguars' athletic department — but it's far from the priciest payout for Big Ten teams this season. 

According to USA Today research, Nebraska is one of seven Big Ten schools that will pay opponents at least $1 million for a season-opening game:

» Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee: $1.6 million

» Penn State vs. Idaho: $1.45 million

» Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic: $1.4 million

» Rutgers vs. Massachusetts: $1.3 million

» Nebraska vs. South Alabama: $1.2 million

» Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio): $1.2 million

» Illinois vs. Akron: $1.1 million 

The priciest game, according to USA Today, will be Auburn's $1,937,500 payout to Tulane. 

Nebraska will pay Northern Illinois $920,000 for its Sept. 14 game. That's technically cheaper than 2017, when the Huskers paid the Huskies $820,000 to play in Lincoln after shelling out more than $1 million to cancel a previous agreement with NIU to play the 2017 game at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

The Huskers' highest single payment was also in 2017: $1.65 million to Arkansas State. 

