Nebraska, the national runners-up last season and ranked No. 2 in the country entering 2019, isn't the favorite to win the Big Ten, according to league coaches.
That honor goes to Wisconsin, which received the most votes in the preseason coaches poll released Monday. Nebraska came in at No. 2, with Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois rounding out the top five.
The Huskers did place three players on the 14-woman preseason All-Big Ten team: Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
The preseason poll and all-conference team can be found below:
Preseason poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Illinois
6. Purdue
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan State
10. Maryland
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
Preseason All-Big Ten team
*UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN CAPS
JACQUELINE QUADE, SR., OH, ILLINOIS
Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland
Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State
Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State
KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, PENN STATE
Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin
DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, WISCONSIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, Callie Schwarzenbach was number two in blocks as a freshman last year, and this year she doesn't get a pre-seaon all B1G vote? How does this happen?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.