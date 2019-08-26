Nebraska, the national runners-up last season and ranked No. 2 in the country entering 2019, isn't the favorite to win the Big Ten, according to league coaches.

That honor goes to Wisconsin, which received the most votes in the preseason coaches poll released Monday. Nebraska came in at No. 2, with Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois rounding out the top five.

The Huskers did place three players on the 14-woman preseason All-Big Ten team: Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun.

The preseason poll and all-conference team can be found below:

Preseason poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Illinois

6. Purdue

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Michigan State

10. Maryland

11. Indiana

12. Northwestern

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

Preseason All-Big Ten team

*UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN CAPS

JACQUELINE QUADE, SR., OH, ILLINOIS

Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland

Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State

KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, PENN STATE

Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, WISCONSIN

