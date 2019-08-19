Nebraska football on Monday morning officially unveiled its new black alternate uniform for the 2019 season. Images of the uniform — which is similar to NU's typical home scarlet uniform, only with black — leaked over the last week. 

The Huskers introduced the uniform as a Blackshirts look with a video on Twitter. 

It's not immediately clear for which game, or games, Nebraska will wear the uniforms. 

Photos: Husker alternate uniforms through the years

