Nebraska football on Monday morning officially unveiled its new black alternate uniform for the 2019 season. Images of the uniform — which is similar to NU's typical home scarlet uniform, only with black — leaked over the last week.
The Huskers introduced the uniform as a Blackshirts look with a video on Twitter.
☠️@adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/2BqX54RvEu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 19, 2019
It's not immediately clear for which game, or games, Nebraska will wear the uniforms.
