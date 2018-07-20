Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll named to Mackey Award Watch List

Nebraska's presumed starter at tight end — Jack Stoll — was named to the Mackey Award watch list Friday morning. The honor is given to the top tight end in college football.
Stoll is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound Colorado native who caught eight passes for 89 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2017. Stoll's best game came against Northwestern, when he had three catches for 41 yards.
Nebraska will need to replace Tyler Hoppes in 2018. Hoppes caught 34 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.
Entering the spring, tight ends coach Sean Beckton wasn't sure what he had with Stoll — or the rest of the tight ends — who were recruited and coached to a more pro-style tight end position. The tight end position is critical in Scott Frost's offense, often used in the place of a fullback, while also asked to be a dynamic receiver.
Beckton was surprised by Stoll, the coach said in the spring, and told the sophomore to take care of tight end drills this summer. He's at the top of the depth chart now.
Stoll is the third Husker to be named to a watch list in the last two days. Senior Stanley Morgan and sophomore JD Spielman were named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch list on Thursday.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant, a graduate of Omaha South, was also named to the Mackey watch list.
