LINCOLN — Former Pacific outfielder Samantha Owen is transferring to play her final two seasons of softball at Nebraska.
Where Owen will play for the Huskers isn’t yet known. Owen was labeled an infielder by Pacific, but she was referred to as an outfielder in the summary of her 2018 sophomore season.
Owen earned first team All-West Coast Conference honors after hitting .382 (53 of 150) with seven home runs, 37 RBI and a .600 slugging percentage. The Tigers finished the season 20-27, including a 9-6 record in WCC games.
