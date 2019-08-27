LINCOLN — Don’t look for starting safety Deontai Williams to be at the front of the Tunnel Walk on Saturday, even though he has a Blackshirt for the first time.

Being in front isn’t Williams’ style.

“I’ve always been in the back,” Williams said. “I’m a back guy because I like to snipe. That’s me at safety — at the back where I can snipe everything. It’s just my mentality. You know a wolfpack? The aggressive one — the king — always be in the back.”

Williams called the Blackshirt an “honor.”

“I joined the brotherhood, the Blackshirt culture now,” Williams said. “It means everything. When I came to this school, I took this very seriously. I was like ‘one day, I’m gonna have me a Blackshirt because I want to be a part of something.’”

